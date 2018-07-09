There will be plenty of contenders at the Islanders’ training camp this September to earn roster spots as a center.

The Islanders on Monday announced the signing of Czech-born center Jan Kovar, 28, who has played the past five seasons in the Russian KHL, compiling 97 goals and 189 assists in 285 games for Magnitogorsk Metallurg. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound Kovar agreed to a one-year, $2-million deal.

“We feel very good about the depth we have at center ice,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “A couple of players are going to be pushing each other.”

Lamoriello previously signed NHL unrestricted free agent centers Leo Komarov (four years, $12-million) and Valtteri Filppula (one year, $2.75-million). The Islanders also have centers Mathew Barzal and Casey Cizikas and Lamoriello expressed confidence restricted free agent Brock Nelson, who filed for arbitration after receiving a $3.5-million qualifying offer, would also be on the roster.

Lamoriello said Kovar, who also drew interest from several other NHL teams, would be a “top nine” forward for the Islanders. But Lamoriello added it was impossible to speculate on the roster makeup until he and new coach Barry Trotz can evaluate the players during training camp.

“Jan was looking for the best fit for his style of play, a great coach and opportunity,” said Kovar’s agent, Allan Walsh. “It’s always been his dream to play in the NHL and now he’s getting ready for the challenge of adjusting to the smaller ice and helping bring his team success.”

Richardson departs

Luke Richardson, an assistant coach for former Islanders coach Doug Weight, has accepted the same position on Claude Julien’s staff in Montreal, the Canadiens announced on Monday. Richardson, 49, a defenseman who played for the Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Lightning and Senators from 1987-2008, spent one season as an Islanders assistant. He has also served as a Senators assistant coach and as the head coach of the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders hired former Capitals assistant Lane Lambert as associate coach on Thursday, replacing the fired Greg Cronin.

Assistants Kelly Buchberger, Scott Gomez and Matt Bertani and goalie coach Fred Brathwaite remain from Weight’s staff, though Trotz acknowledged last week the Islanders have spoken to Capitals director of goaltending Mitch Korn about a position.