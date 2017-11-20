Doug Weight liked Jaroslav Halak’s game on Saturday in Raleigh. Halak looked the picture of frustration when discussing the 4-2 loss, especially the first period, when he gave up three goals that weren’t necessarily his fault but still put his team in a huge hole.

“Obviously it’s not the start I hoped for,” Halak said after the game. He meant that first period but that statement also applies to his overall place in the Isles’ goaltending rotation. Halak hadn’t started in four games, having been in net for the 5-0 loss in Dallas nine days earlier — Thomas Greiss had started and won the three games in between, cementing his current status as the top choice for Weight.

The numbers aren’t kind to either Islanders goaltender through 20 games, though the team allowing 3.25 goals per game so far (23rd in the NHL) can’t be entirely pinned on Halak and Greiss. But among the 33 NHL goaltenders with at least 10 starts, Halak’s .916 even-strength save percentage is tied for 19th. Greiss’ .908 number is 25th, but the Isles’ averaging 3.6 goals per game (third in the NHL) has mitigated the damage from giving up too many goals.

And Sunday’s loss highlighted Halak’s biggest problem so far this season: He’s been on the short end of three Islanders losses where his opposing goaltender has been the difference. Cam Ward was superb in making 27 saves for the Hurricanes, including a few desperation stops in a second period the Islanders dominated, putting 30 attempts toward Ward.

In Anaheim on Oct. 11, John Gibson made 39 saves to outduel Halak in a 3-2 Isles loss. On Nov. 2 in Washington, Braden Holtby made 36 saves in a 4-3 Caps win. So Halak has not done a poor job, it just doesn’t look so hot at times compared with what other teams’ goaltenders have done.

“I thought Jaro played well, he battled,” Weight said on Sunday. “We miss an assignment off a draw (on the first goal) and the next one goes off a skate. It’s tough.”

The Islanders have three sets of back-to-back games among their next 13, so Weight will need both his goaltenders to be ready. For Halak to get back into a more regular rotation, it would appear he, rather than the goaltender in the other net, will need to be the one stealing points.