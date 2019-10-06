TODAY'S PAPER
The Islanders and Winnipeg Jets face off on Long Island on Oct. 6, 2019.

Long Island native Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Long Island native Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) sends
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech sends the puck into the Jets end during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Long Island native Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Long Island native Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto plays against Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews (25) looks
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders defenseman Devon Toews looks to pass as he skates over the blue line during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders right wing Leo Komarov controls the puck over the blue line during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola (14) goes down
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola goes down on the faceoff as Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck takes the puck to the goal during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) skates
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech skates along the boards ahead of Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders right wing Leo Komarov releases a shot on goal during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle tires to wrap the puck around the goal during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders winger Matt Martin (17) brings
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Anders Lee brings the puck up the ice during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Players scramble for the loose puck in front
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Players scramble for the loose puck in front of the Winnipeg goal during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Anders Lee tries to control the loose puck in front of the net during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) controls
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy controls the loose puck along th bords during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates to the puck during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Players scramble for the loose puck in front
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Players scramble for the loose puck in front of the Winnipeg goal during the first period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Ilsanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Ilsanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the bench during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) sets
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders center Brock Nelson sets up a shot on goal during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Mathieu Perreault (85) loses
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Winnipeg Jets left wing Mathieu Perreault loses his stick as Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy controls the puck behind his goal during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Islanders players celebrate Islanders center Brock Nelson's goal
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders players celebrate Islanders center Brock Nelson's goal during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores a goal during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle's shot goes through the crease during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) makes
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss makes the glove save on a shot during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) tries
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders center Mathew Barzal tries for the rebound shot during the second period of the game at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

