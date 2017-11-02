WASHINGTON — John Tavares played his 600th game on Thursday, becoming just the 14th player in Islanders history to hit that mark with the team.

“They obviously come by every so often; it’s hard to believe it’s at that point,” Tavares said. “Just try to treat it like every other one, play some good hockey and keep going with some of the good results we’ve had. I don’t know how much I’m going to reflect on 600, but pretty cool to get to that point and I don’t take it for granted.”

Tavares has been climbing the ranks on many Islander all-time lists already this season. He’s leapfrogged Bobby Nystrom and Bob Bourne to sit seventh in goals (246 entering Thursday), passed Bourne for ninth in assists (306) and passed Bourne and John Tonelli for seventh in points (552).

The focus, of course, is on whether Tavares will decide to re-sign with the Isles for eight years and untold millions. That would give him a chance to sit with the holy triumvirate of Mike Bossy, Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier atop the Isles all-time leaders.

Tavares’ focus right now is a little more short term.

“Not a whole lot — everyone keeps telling me, so that’s how I find out,” Tavares said when asked about taking stock of his milestones. “This organization has some great players who have played here, they accomplished a lot and had a lot of success and helped build what the Islanders are. That’s what’s special to me. You looked up to some of those guys as a kid, you learned what they accomplished in their careers and how they helped build the Islanders. I try not to worry about it too much, be productive, play the game and when those things come along, just try to appreciate playing in the league and not taking anything for granted.”

Hickey in, Pelech day to day

Doug Weight made only one change to his Monday lineup, putting Thomas Hickey back in after two games as a healthy scratch. He replaced Adam Pelech, who did not make the trip down after blocking a shot in Monday’s 6-3 win over Vegas. Weight said Pelech is day to day. Scott Mayfield was the lone healthy extra along for the ride on Thursday.