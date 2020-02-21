TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders retire John Tonelli's No. 27

Photos from the number retirement ceremony of Islanders legend John Tonelli on Friday Feb. 21, 2020.

Former New York Islander John Tonelli stands with
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Islander John Tonelli stands with his family as they watch his number rise to the rafters during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Former Islander John Tonelli stands with his family
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Islander John Tonelli stands with his family as they watch his number rise to the rafters during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Former New York Islander John Tonelli waves to
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Islander John Tonelli waves to the fans during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Former New York Islander John Tonelli gives his
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Islander John Tonelli gives his during his speech jersey retirement ceremony prior to the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Former New York Islanders, from left, Bryan Trottier,
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Islanders, from left, Bryan Trottier, Clark Gillies, Bobby Nystrom, Billy Smith and Denis Potvin look on during a jersey retirement ceremony for teammate John Tonelli prior to the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

