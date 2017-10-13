SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jordan Eberle missed Friday’s practice after taking what he called “a funny hit” in Thursday’s practice. He wouldn’t reveal which of his Islanders teammates delivered that hit.

“It’s a secret,” he said.

Eberle’s ability to joke about being forced off the ice the day before back-to-back games with the Sharks here on Saturday and in Los Angeles on Sunday could indicate he’s feeling fine, but there’s reason to be cautious with a potential injury to a top-line forward.

“Felt a little sore this morning. We’ll take it from there and hopefully I’m ready to go tomorrow,” Eberle said. “You wake up the next day and it’s a lot more sore than you expected. Did what we could to get that inflammation down and doing everything we can to be ready.”

Doug Weight indicated that Cal Clutterbuck (hip), who has missed the last three games, is ready to return, which would at least keep the Isles from having to either summon a forward 3,000 miles on short notice from Bridgeport or go with seven defensemen on Saturday should Eberle not be ready.

No matter who is in the lineup, the Islanders need to reverse a maddening trend the last two games of getting over 40 shots on goal but only scoring twice and coming away with just one point.

“I think we’re playing similar to our identity,” Eberle said. “We’re a fast team, we’re moving the puck well. We’re just not getting the results we want. This is a result-driven league and you have to win hockey games. We understand that and we’re not satisfied with how the games have gone, even though we’ve played well. We have to get that extra level to get results.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Weight’s power play has gone 0-for-15 in the four games this season and perhaps that means it’s time to get Ryan Pulock and his 100-mph slap shot in the lineup. Pulock has been a healthy scratch so far this season and Weight is aware, but undecided on changes to his defense.

“We play twice here this weekend, it’s been a while for [Dennis Seidenberg] and Pulie,” Weight said. “I haven’t made a decision. I’ve got to be honest, the six guys back there have played really well. Nothing has been decided.”

Notes & quotes: Thomas Greiss will start in goal against the Sharks on Saturday . . . Alan Quine (wrist) is on the trip and has been a full participant in practice. If he’s ready to play when the Islanders return home on Monday, a conditioning assignment to Bridgeport is expected.