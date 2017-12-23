Josh Bailey set up 43 goals in 82 games last season. That doesn’t figure to hold up as his career high for assists. The Islanders’ 10th-year right wing has set up 36 goals in 36 games already this season.

“I think even Josh might be surprised a bit at the numbers he’s put up,” coach Doug Weight said before Bailey had the primary assist on the Islanders’ first goal in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Winnipeg at Barclays Center. “That’s not a slight to say you’re a little surprised. I think it’s been a pleasant surprise.”

It helps to have linemates the likes of John Tavares and Anders Lee. Bailey’s ability has also been a large factor for a team that was tied with Tampa Bay for the NHL’s scoring lead before the Lightning’s game against Minnesota Saturday night.

When Saturday night’s games began, Bailey stood first in the NHL for assists. He has also scored 10 goals, including five over the last five games, and is riding an eight-game points streak.

“Of course, with the way he played last year and his determination and (how he) just kind of amped his game up in all areas, I think we expected a big year from Josh and we’re getting it,” Weight said.

De Haan out “long term”

Calvin de Haan injured his left shoulder against Los Angeles Dec. 16. Weight said the defenseman hadn’t undergone surgery. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Weight said.

They know he won’t return soon.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s out indefinitely,” Weight said. “I think there’s still some stuff to see the proper healing and what we have to do. But he’ll be out for long term. Whether we’re hopeful to get him back, it’s kind of to be determined.”

Defense help?

The Islanders played Saturday’s game having allowed the second-most goals in the league. Weight said Bridgeport defensemen Devon Toews and Sebastian Aho “have played very well.” Could one of them be summoned after the NHL’s roster freeze ends at 12:01 a.m. Thursday?

“As you move forward, everything’s a possibility,” Weight said. “They’ve done nothing to hurt themselves.”