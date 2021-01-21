The streak continues for Josh Bailey.

More importantly for the Islanders right wing, his stint on the NHL’s COVID-19 absence list lasted only one day.

Bailey was off the list and in Thursday night’s lineup against the Devils at Nassau Coliseum after appearing on the list and missing Wednesday’s practice. His streak of consecutive games grew to 157.

It allowed Barry Trotz to keep his lineup intact for the fourth straight game, although goalie Ilya Sorokin was forced to start Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers after intended starter Semyon Varlamov was hit under his mask with a puck in pregame warmups.

The Islanders followed that with a 1-0 win over the Bruins on Monday at the Coliseum, so the goals haven’t been abundant. "We have the guys in here that can score, so offensively, I think we’ll click," center Brock Nelson said.

Even before Bailey was allowed to play Thursday night, his presence on the COVID-absence list did not necessarily mean he tested positive. It’s quite likely he wound up on the list for precautionary reasons as the result of a potential close contact.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Sebastian Aho, goalie Cory Schneider and Leo Komarov remained the extras . . . Michael Dal Colle (undisclosed) remained on injured reserve despite skating on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. "We’re really close," Trotz said of Dal Colle being activated . . . Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said his four players in COVID-19 protocol — Alex Ovechkin, Ilya Samsonov, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov — likely will miss at least the next four games. That would include the Islanders’ two games in Washington on Tuesday and next Thursday . . . Trotz matched current MSG Networks analyst Butch Goring for eighth on the franchise’s games-coached list at 153.