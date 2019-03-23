PHILADELPHIA – Maybe it was the ridiculously cosmic bounce that led to the Flyers first goal. Maybe it was coming up against Jakob Voracek, who leveled Johnny Boychuk earlier this month. Or maybe it was the frustration of watching two five-on-threes evaporate into nothing.

Whatever it was, the Islanders found something that had been missing for the last few days on Saturday afternoon. Barry Trotz called it resilience. The game’s savior, Josh Bailey, called it confidence. Whatever it was, it added up to a big 4-2 win over the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center and a hope in the Islanders dressing room that they’ll be able to right the ship as the regular season draws to a close.

Bailey, who hadn’t scored in the previous 12 games, broke the drought with 3:57 left in the game, gathering the pass from Brock Nelson and sniping a shot over Carter Hart to break a tie at 2. A little over a minute later, he added the garnish — one-timer on an assist from Leo Komarov that sealed it for the Isles.

“It was one of those guys where there was a little bit of some strange things happening, you have a little bit of adversity,” Trotz said. “You’re doubting yourself a little bit. You’ve lost two games and the first (goal), the way it went in, you say ‘what else is going to happen?’ But our response was resilient. We stayed with it.”

Bailey’s contributions could prove to be some of the biggest goals of the year for the Islanders, who were showing the early warning signs of a late-season tailspin, getting shut out in back to back games for the first time in 2011, and losing sight of the defensive identity that has served them so well this year.

It looked like it could be more of the same early on, as they let go of a prime opportunity: Radko Gudas got sent to the box for hooking and, a little over a minute later, Robert Hagg got a double minor for a high stick (replays showed it was actually Nelson’s stick).

The Islanders, though, got called for too many men on ice, extinguishing the five-on-three, and the power play ended without any further damage.

At 6:39, Hagg earned his vengeance — a wide shot off the end board ricocheted off Casey Cizikas’ stick and squeaked by Robin Lehner’s glove to give the Flyers the 1-0 advantage. This time the Islanders didn’t wilt and, at 14:27, Brock Nelson batted in a puck that had bounced off Gudas’ stick in front of the net, tying it.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Sometimes, just results breed confidence,” Bailey said. “Sometimes, you’re doing the right things and the other team gets a bounce and things can tend to snowball for you. Tonight we seemed to get one back with Brock and we really found our game after that.”

The Islanders put the pressure on in the second period and were finally rewarded at 10:58 when Nick Leddy’s one-timer to the top of the slot — off a feed from Mathew Barzal — put the them up, 2-1, their first lead since last Sunday, three games ago.

The Islanders had another prime opportunity when an interference call on Ryan Hartman and an unsportsmanlike conduct call for Voracek earned them another 5-on-3 at 2:16 of the third. The Isles, though, lost the puck twice and managed only two shots on goal.

The passive effort would cost them after Scott Mayfield got sent to the box for hooking at 6:12 of the third. Four seconds later, Shayne Gostisbehere’s slapper to the stick side beat Lehner, tying it at 2.

“They seemed to rally from (the five-on-three) a little bit, scored a power play goal of their own, and I thought we just got back to work after that,” Bailey said. “All in all, it was a good win for us. We really needed it … Sometimes, it’s just a break here and there. That can open things up for you … sometimes, that’s all it takes.”