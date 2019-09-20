Josh Ho-Sang’s playmaking ability has never been questioned. It’s been an inability to adapt his unique talents to a structured system that has kept the 2014 first-rounder from securing a full-time NHL role.

Making the Islanders’ opening-night roster may be difficult, given the intense competition and number of returning veterans, but Ho-Sang said he believes he now understands how to fit his game into coach Barry Trotz’s system. He was expected to play in his second preseason game on Friday night as the Islanders faced the Red Wings at Detroit.

“I feel like I understand how to generate offense more this year than I did last year,” said the 23-year-old right wing, who had a goal and an assist in 10 games for the Islanders last season and has seven goals and 17 assists in 53 career NHL games. “I just came back and it seems a lot easier. It’s like, ‘Whoa, I actually get it now.' "

Despite Trotz’s system having a defense-first reputation, Ho-Sang said it’s “actually a really offensive system if you do it right because you get a lot of turnovers and you’re getting a lot of odd-man rushes.”

Ho-Sang said he believes the Islanders will score more this season — they were 21st last season with 228 goals — because of that comfort level

The difficult part, Ho-Sang said, is the responsibility the system places upon the wings.

“I would say wingers have more responsibilities in this system than any system I’ve played,” Ho-Sang said. “I can only imagine how weird it is for guys who are older and have been playing wing their whole life and all of a sudden Barry has put this onus on the wingers to be engaged basically at all times, which is not something that is common.”

Trotz said he wanted to see how Ho-Sang implemented the details from practices into game situations and added he sees Ho-Sang understanding how to play with the team’s system more “rather than playing on instinct.”

The system breaks down though, Trotz said, when a player freelances. So instead of each player handling their responsibility, the others are trying to figure out how to cover up the gaps.

“Guys that are out-of-the-box thinkers, like Josh, they bring a unique skill set but he has to realize he has to come closer a little bit to the norm,” Trotz said.

Notes & Quotes: Trotz said he expects Cal Clutterbuck, who had offseason back surgery, to make his preseason debut either Saturday night at New Jersey or against the Red Wings at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Monday night. Trotz added Josh Bailey should also play his first preseason game in either of those two ... Top pick Simon Holmstrom, who missed the start of training camp with a sore ankle, is a possibility to play his first preseason game on Saturday. “I don’t think I’ve come up to the level I want to be at," Holmstrom said. “I think [Friday’s] practice was on the way there but I’m still not there."