Mercurial forward Josh Ho-Sang, who was somewhat curiously re-signed to a contract in October, was not invited to training camp because the Islanders braintrust decided he was unlikely to make the team’s 23-man roster or taxi squad, general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

"We made a decision that we would be taking four goaltenders, 12 defensemen and 21 forwards,’’ Lamoriello said. "When we went over our whole group as to who we felt had the best chance of making that four to six [taxi squad], he was not one of them.’’

Ho-Sang, 24, a first-round pick, 28th overall, by the Isles in the 2014 NHL draft, has scored seven goals and made 17 assists in 53 career NHL games. But after not making the team out of training camp last year, he requested a trade and was sent home while Lamoriello tried to accommodate him. When no deal could be made, Ho-Sang reported to the Isles’ Bridgeport farm team, before he was loaned to the St. Louis Blues’ San Antonio farm team.

When the Isles signed him to a one-year, $700,000 deal, it seemed that perhaps he’d be getting one more chance with the organization. Apparently not.

Ice chips

Lamoriello said the Isles will not be bringing in any players on a professional tryout (PTO) basis. "Things can always change… but this will be the group, at this point,’’ he said… Lamoriello said Jakub Skarek will be the fourth goalie in camp, joining Semyon Varlamov, Ilya Sorokin and veteran Cory Schneider… Adam Pelech and Casey Cizikas, both of whom were injured in the Eastern Conference finals, are "100 percent, healthy… [and] will be ready to take full practice the first day of training camp,’’ Lamoriello said… A live camera feed from inside the under-construction UBS Arena will be made available on the team’s website Friday. There has been a live feed available for construction on the outside of the new building.