Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Ho-Sang both seemed questionable to play on Thursday. In Ho-Sang’s case, he seemed questionable to stay with the Islanders, since the conditions of his emergency recall from Bridgeport required that he either be returned to the AHL or changed to a regular recall if Beauvillier were healthy enough to play.

As it turns out, both youngsters were not only well enough to play, they were both in Thursday’s lineup. Beauvillier was fully recovered from a sore ankle after he blocked a pair of shots late in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Stars that forced him to miss Saturday’s game in St. Louis.

And Ho-Sang was feeling fine after a stomach bug caused him to miss practice on Tuesday. His status was also changed to a regular recall, meaning there’s no limit to how long he can stay up with the Islanders. Alan Quine was the healthy scratch among the Islanders forwards on Thursday.

Weight liked Ho-Sang’s game on Saturday, in which he scored a goal in the 5-2 win over the Blues.

“He played a really good game, he made some great decisions,” Weight said. “What he’s going to be challenged with, same as Alan and same as Beau, you’ve got to get those pucks out. We’ve got to be underneath the puck, we have to be steadier in our own zone, make stronger plays. As far as the way he worked, decisions at the blue line and in the neutral zone, it’s how he scored his goal. He had speed, made a creative play, didn’t like what he saw, got it off his stick, went to the right spot and the puck came to him. That’s what we wanted to see. He’s a determined kid, he played hard and I noticed him. It’s a good start.”

Hickey, Pulock back in on D

Thomas Hickey and Ryan Pulock subbed back in for Dennis Seidenberg and Scott Mayfield on Thursday. The Hickey-Pulock pair played in Friday’s ugly loss, were swapped out on Saturday. Weight may rotate the pairs again this weekend with back-to-back games in Tampa and Raleigh.