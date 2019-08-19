Islanders sign Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle

The Islanders announced Monday that they have signed two of their three restricted free agents, forwards Michael Dal Colle and Josh Ho-Sang. Both players were first round picks in 2014. Dal Colle, 23, was taken 5th overall and Ho-Sang, also 23, was taken 28th.

Dal Colle, who split last season between the Islanders and their Bridgeport (AHL) farm team, signed a two-year deal, while Ho-Sang, who spent most of the season in Bridgeport, agreed to a one-year deal.

Dal Colle had three goals and four assists in 28 games for the Islanders, and appeared in one playoff game. He played in 34 games for Bridgeport, recording 18 goals and 16 assists (34) points. Ho-Sang had one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Islanders, and went 8-35-43 in 56 games with Bridgeport.

The signing of the two players leaves the Islanders with Anthony Beauvillier as their lone remaining restricted free agent still unsigned. Isles GM Lou Lamoriello had told Newsday last week that he had agreements in place with two of the three RFAs and he expected eventually to complete deals with all three.

“None of our restricted free agents will be an issue,’’ Lamoriello told Newsday’s Andrew Gross. “We’ll have everyone signed.’’

Beauvillier, 22, was the 28th overall pick in 2015 by the Islanders. He had 18 goals, 10 assists in 81 games in 2018-19 and 48 goals, 40 assists in 218 games over three seasons.