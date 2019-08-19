TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders sign Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle

Joshua Ho-Sang of the Islanders skates in the

Joshua Ho-Sang of the Islanders skates in the first period against the Senators at Barclays Center on Dec. 28, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

The Islanders announced Monday that they have signed two of their three restricted free agents, forwards Michael Dal Colle and Josh Ho-Sang. Both players were first round picks in 2014. Dal Colle, 23, was taken 5th overall and Ho-Sang, also 23, was taken 28th.

Dal Colle, who split last season between the Islanders and their Bridgeport (AHL) farm team, signed a two-year deal, while Ho-Sang, who spent most of the season in Bridgeport, agreed to a one-year deal.

Dal Colle had three goals and four assists in 28 games for the Islanders, and appeared in one playoff game. He played in 34 games for Bridgeport, recording 18 goals and 16 assists (34) points. Ho-Sang had one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Islanders, and went 8-35-43 in 56 games with Bridgeport.

The signing of the two players leaves the Islanders with Anthony Beauvillier as their lone remaining restricted free agent still unsigned. Isles GM Lou Lamoriello had told Newsday last week that he had agreements in place with two of the three RFAs and he expected eventually to complete deals with all three.

“None of our restricted free agents will be an issue,’’ Lamoriello told Newsday’s Andrew Gross. “We’ll have everyone signed.’’

Beauvillier, 22, was the 28th overall pick in 2015 by the Islanders. He had 18 goals, 10 assists in 81 games in 2018-19 and 48 goals, 40 assists in 218 games over three seasons.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso of the Mets follows reacts after Mets face their toughest homestand of the season
Mets pitcher Al Jackson in St. Petersburg, Florida Original Met Al Jackson dies at 83
Giants tight end Evan Engram runs with the Pat Shurmur expects big things from Evan Engram
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lines up over center Daniel Jones tends to crank it up a bit in games
New York City FC head coach Domenec Torrent NYCFC coach Torrent getting used to MLS
New York City FC midfielder James Sands, right, NYCFC loses Sands to broken collarbone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search