Jordan Eberle scored off a pass from Mathew Barzal on a two-on-one 1:54 into overtime to give the Islanders a 2-1 win over the Kings on Saturday at Barclays Center.

The Islanders rallied from an early two-goal deficit, took the lead at 3-2 but allowed the tying goal with 13 seconds left in regulation after a goalmouth scramble in front of Thomas Greiss (26 saves).

Anders Lee scored his 20th of the season with 3:16 to go in the third to give the Isles their first lead of the game, but with the Los Angeles net empty, Anze Kopitar jammed a puck under Greiss to tie it. The goal was reviewed and confirmed much to the chagrin of Doug Weight, who screamed at the referees after the goal was called good.

John Tavares and Josh Bailey had the other Islander goals as they snapped a two-game losing streak. Tavares had a goal and two assists.