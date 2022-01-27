First, the obligatory give-credit-where-credit’s-due: The Kings played a solid game and made things difficult in their own zone.

OK, that said, the Islanders did not generate nearly enough chances until very late in the third period, did not get good enough goaltending and continued to struggle against teams holding a playoff spot.

So, they lost, 3-2, on Thursday night at UBS Arena as they continued a seven-game homestand and started a stretch of four games in six days leading into the All-Star break. It spoiled the return of Kyle Palmieri, who dressed for the first time since Dec. 16 but did not nearly have the impact the Islanders are hoping he has over the second half of the season.

Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves but allowed two questionable goals for the Islanders (15-15-6), who are 10-5-1 since Dec. 7.

Cal Petersen stopped 23 shots for the Kings (22-16-6) — third in the Pacific Division — but was denied his third career shutout when Mathew Barzal connected from the left boards through captain Anders Lee’s screen at 17:56 of the third period. Adrian Kempe’s empty-netter with 35.5 seconds to go regained a two-goal edge for the Kings but Casey Cizikas cut it to 3-2 with 19.3 seconds remaining.

Palmieri, activated off injured reserve prior to faceoff, missed the last 10 games with a lower-body issue and had gone without a point in the previous 11 games before leaving the Islanders’ lineup.

He now has just a goal and six assists in 26 games as Trotz re-inserted him onto Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier.

"We definitely need him to be healthy," said center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a frequent linemate. "He’s a big part of the team. He’s a guy that plays with urgency, that’s hard on pucks. He’s definitely a guy that’s been missing for us. He’s going to be a big part of the push that we want to make."

If there is a push.

The Islanders certainly didn’t help themselves in that regard, allowing a back-breaking, last-second goal for the second time in three games.

Andreas Athanasiou, returning from a lower-body injury that had kept him out since Dec. 14, made it 2-0 with 5.1 seconds left in the second period on a sharp-angle shot from the left boards that flew over Varlamov’s glove despite the goalie getting a good look at the shot.

Varlamov also allowed Pierre Engvall’s goal at the crease with 0.4 seconds left in the first period of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, snapping a tie.

So, the Islanders have now lost three straight games to teams in playoff position, negating the early-season explanation that they were not playing with a full roster. Only defenseman Ryan Pulock (foot) remains absent.

In all, the Islanders fell to 2-13-2 in games against the 16 teams currently holding a playoff position. The Islanders have been outscored 58-26 in those games.

They remain 15 points behind the Bruins, who have played four more games, for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

The Islanders trailed 1-0 after a first period in which the Kings had a 9-3 shot advantage. Quinton Byfield notched his first career goal by beating Varlamov over his glove from a sharp angle along the left boards at 17:05.

The Islanders did have a couple of notable chances. All-Star defenseman Adam Pelech hit the crossbar as he kept the puck on a two-on-one rush at 5:46 and Lee deflected defenseman Andy Greene’s shot from the right point just wide of the near post at 14:19.

Defenseman Robin Salo hit the crossbar on a second-period power play.