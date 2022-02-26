LOS ANGELES — It seems inevitable given the Islanders’ fading playoff chances that president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will be a seller, not a buyer, heading into the NHL trade deadline on March 21.

That would be an opposite course from Lamoriello’s first three seasons running the organization, each resulting in a playoff berth. Not that the players have noticed a difference just yet.

"I don’t think it’s any different," Brock Nelson said before Saturday night’s game against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. "All the guys come to the rink with the same attitude. We’re all part of the team here right now and trying to win here. A lot of speculation with the media, social media but everybody here has a good mindset just coming to the rink to work hard and take it day by day."

Still, impending unrestricted free agents Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene — at the minimum — are all likely to be shopped.

Goal for goals

Nelson entered Saturday with a four-game goal streak and a team-leading 19 goals in 38 games. His career high is 26 goals and he is on pace to be a 30-goal scorer for the first time.

"That’d be pretty cool," Nelson said. "You set individual goals. I won’t say what I’ve set but I think it gives you something to strive for. If you do that, you help your team win."

Isles files

The Islanders wore their home blue sweaters as the Kings showcased their alternate third jerseys, a white throwback to their 1990s design…Coach Barry Trotz kept his lineup intact from Thursday’s 4-3 shootout loss in San Jose so Josh Bailey, long a fixture among the top-six forwards, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. His previous healthy scratch was in 2015.