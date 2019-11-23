TODAY'S PAPER
Barry Trotz praises rookie Otto Koivula, and keeps him in the lineup

By Andrew Gross
SAN JOSE, Calif. – It’s a matter of trust when it comes to Otto Koivula.

The rookie center was in the lineup for a fourth straight game as the Islanders opened a three-game California swing on Saturday night against the Sharks at SAP Center even as he had averaged just 7:49 of ice time in his first three career NHL games.

“I trust him in the defensive zone more than anything,” coach Barry Trotz said. “He’s really sound in the defensive zone.”

The 21-year-old Finn is in his second season in North America after being picked in the fourth round in 2016. He entered Saturday’s game still looking for his first NHL point but enjoying his first trip to the West Coast.

“It’s nice weather,” said Koivula, comparing it to his home country. “Finland, Sweden, Norway, just cold. This is new for me.”

But the newness of being in the Islanders’ lineup is starting to wear off, which is a good thing. Koivula continued to center Josh Bailey and Michael Dal Colle on Saturday.

“The nerves are down right now, I feel like I can play my own game,” said Koivula, who went without a shot on goal in his first three games. “I’ve been playing good in the system. I just have to get the confidence and generate some offense because that’s what I’m good at.”

“Everything closes down quicker at this level,” Trotz added. “He feels like he’s got more time and space with the puck than probably he really does. If there’s anything that’s gotten him in trouble in the few games, it’s that. But I have a lot of trust in putting him on the ice.”

Isles files

Forwards Leo Komarov and Ross Johnston and rookie defenseman Noah Dobson remained the healthy scratches . . . The Islanders will not practice on Sunday before continuing their road trip on Monday night at Anaheim.

