TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

LI's Kyle Palmieri would love to stay with the Islanders

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Impending unrestricted free-agent Kyle Palmieri knows his tenure with the Islanders might be brief.

But Palmieri, originally from Smithtown and acquired from the Devils on April 7, hopes he can stay on Long Island longer.

"I enjoyed every second of going to battle with this group," Palmieri said on Sunday as the Islanders conducted their end-of-season exit interviews. "To be a part of a team like this, it was an incredible opportunity for me and I would love to keep that going."

Palmieri, coming off a five-year, $23.5 million deal, will be a prime target on the open market after seven goals in 19 playoff games.

"If it was just for that short bit," Palmieri said of being an Islander, "I’ll remember it forever."

Ready for more

Defenseman Andy Greene, who turns 39 in October, wants to play again next season, preferably for the Islanders. He will be a UFA after completing a one-year, $700,000 deal.

"Absolutely," Greene said. "This is a special group. There will be changes but it’s a great group of guys. We still feel we’re able to take that next step.

"I feel great physically and mentally. We’ll have some talks and then see where it goes."

Isles files

Jean-Gabriel Pageau declined to discuss whether he played through an injury in the playoffs but added he’ll see what happens in the next couple of days, likely indicating he will be meeting with doctors . . . Goalie Ilya Sorokin will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a one-year, $2 million deal. "My job is to stop pucks," Sorokin said. "I don’t think about a new contract." He will spend time in Russia this summer . . . Barry Trotz said he does not anticipate making changes to his coaching staff but added associate coach Lane Lambert is ready to be an NHL head coach.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Islanders fans cheer during the third period of
Best: Coliseum leaves UBS Arena with a lot to live up to
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, watches his
Lennon: Hard to have confidence in Yankees turning it around
Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out swinging to end
Yankees' rallies in eighth and ninth fall short in loss to Red Sox
Sami Whitcomb #32 of the Liberty is defended
Whitcomb, Laney score 28 each in Liberty win vs. Dream
Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton stands on the
Yanks relievers Britton, Peralta headed for injured list
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores past
Despite loss, Boone and Cashman thrilled about atmosphere
Didn’t find what you were looking for?