Impending unrestricted free-agent Kyle Palmieri knows his tenure with the Islanders might be brief.

But Palmieri, originally from Smithtown and acquired from the Devils on April 7, hopes he can stay on Long Island longer.

"I enjoyed every second of going to battle with this group," Palmieri said on Sunday as the Islanders conducted their end-of-season exit interviews. "To be a part of a team like this, it was an incredible opportunity for me and I would love to keep that going."

Palmieri, coming off a five-year, $23.5 million deal, will be a prime target on the open market after seven goals in 19 playoff games.

"If it was just for that short bit," Palmieri said of being an Islander, "I’ll remember it forever."

Ready for more

Defenseman Andy Greene, who turns 39 in October, wants to play again next season, preferably for the Islanders. He will be a UFA after completing a one-year, $700,000 deal.

"Absolutely," Greene said. "This is a special group. There will be changes but it’s a great group of guys. We still feel we’re able to take that next step.

"I feel great physically and mentally. We’ll have some talks and then see where it goes."

Isles files

Jean-Gabriel Pageau declined to discuss whether he played through an injury in the playoffs but added he’ll see what happens in the next couple of days, likely indicating he will be meeting with doctors . . . Goalie Ilya Sorokin will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a one-year, $2 million deal. "My job is to stop pucks," Sorokin said. "I don’t think about a new contract." He will spend time in Russia this summer . . . Barry Trotz said he does not anticipate making changes to his coaching staff but added associate coach Lane Lambert is ready to be an NHL head coach.