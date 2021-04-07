The Islanders acquired the scoring wing they’ve sought since captain Anders Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury. And they also wound up adding depth at center, giving coach Barry Trotz strong flexibility among his top-nine forwards.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello once again reached out to his former organization, the Devils, to acquire right wing Kyle Palmieri, originally from Smithtown, and center Travis Zajac for a first-round pick this year, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 and minor-leaguers A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst.

The Devils are retaining 50% of both Palmieri and Zajac’s salaries. Both are impending unrestricted free agents, fulfilling Lamoriello’s desire to acquire trade rentals rather than long-term contract commitments.

Lee tore his anterior cruciate ligament on March 11 and was placed on long-term injured reserve, meaning the Islanders could use his $7 million salary cap hit to spend above the $81.5 million cap ceiling.

Zajac is in the final season of an eight-year, $46 million deal and waived his no-trade clause to accept a deal. That was something he was reportedly unwilling to do last season when Lamoriello inquired about his availability.

Lamoriello wound up acquiring former Devils captain Andy Greene prior to last season’s trade deadline to replace then-injured top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech.

Palmieri is in the final season of a five-year, $23.25 million contract and was being kept out of the Devils’ games in anticipation of a trade once the sides realized they would not come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Palmieri, 30, has eight goals and nine assists in 34 games this season but scored at least 24 goals in each of his five full seasons with the Devils after they acquired him from the Ducks. That included a career-high 30 goals with 27 assists in 2015-16.

Zajac, 35, was the longest-tenured Devil, having broken into the NHL in 2006 with the team that selected him 20th overall in 2004. He has seven goals and 11 assists this season and 202 goals and 348 assists in 1,024 career games.

The Islanders were also reportedly interested in another former Devil, left wing Taylor Hall, an impending UFA on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres. The acquisition of Palmieri and Zajac ends that pursuit.

Both Palmieri and Zajac are right-handed shots, meaning Trotz will have to do some lineup juggling to fit in the team’s new forwards.

Leo Komarov has taken Lee’s spot on Mathew Barzal’s top line with right wing Jordan Eberle, who is not comfortable switching to his off-side. Left wing Michael Dal Colle has also missed five games with a lower-body injury.

Bringing in Zajac could allow Trotz to move Jean-Gabriel Pageau from third-line center to either left or right wing. Trotz could also move Josh Bailey, who has been playing on second-line center Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier, to the left side, possibly with Barzal.

Zajac and Palmieri have been linemates, so that could be a natural fit with their new team.