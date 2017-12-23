The Islanders had been getting off to bad starts and they were struggling to keep the puck out of their net, and so they took a 3-6-2 December record into Saturday’s game against Winnipeg at Barclays Center.

This time, though, they got off to a fast start and improved in their own end, which went well with the offense delivered by their sensational 20-year-old rookie center.

Mathew Barzal delivered his first career multi-goal game and tied the team’s rookie record for goals in a game by scoring a hat trick, all off Jordan Eberle assists. Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves, and the Islanders emerged with a 5-2 win.

They had gone 0-1-1 in the previous two and 1-3-1 in the previous five.

Anders Lee scored from in close on a power play just 1:31 into the game for the Isles (19-13-4). Then Barzal beat Steve Mason from the left doorstep just 49 seconds later.

Tucker Poolman snuck a puck past Halak from the right point for the Jets (20-11-6) to cut the lead in half at 13:42.

But Barzal made it a two-goal lead again with 35.7 seconds remaining in the period, this time from behind the goal line on a bank shot off a defender’s skate.

And then with 8:38 left in regulation, Barzal scored from in front, and it began raining hats on the ice. He became the youngest Islander to score a hat trick since John Tavares in January of 2011.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anthony Beauvillier tacked on another with 4:59 remaining. Adam Lowry capped the scoring for Winnipeg with 1:36 remaining.