It wasn’t just illness that has kept Leo Komarov out for seven games and counting. The Islanders forward has also been dealing with a neck issue.

“He had gotten hit,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Tuesday. “He had a neck situation. But we had the flu at that time going on. It was a combination of things. We kept him off just to make sure of everything. Right now, he’s feeling as good as he can feel.”

Komarov continues to skate on his own and Lamoriello said he expects “he’d join the team within the week.”

Lamoriello also said left wing Matt Martin (injured reserve/lower body) resumed skating on Tuesday.

“He’ll be at least another week to 10 days,” Lamoriello said.

Martin was initially expected to miss four to six weeks.

Other injuries

Defenseman Nick Leddy (lower body) missed his second game in a row and is still day to day. Right wing Jordan Eberle (injured reserve/lower body) skated with teammates for the second straight day but there’s no timetable for when he will be cleared for contact. Forward Tom Kuhnhackl (injured reserve/lower body) has not resumed skating.

Also, Lamoriello said he expects Bode Wilde (ankle), a second-round pick in 2018, to play his first game for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport “within the week” and remain with the Sound Tigers this season.

Brassard’s 800th

Derick Brassard played in his 800th NHL game, another reminder to the 32-year-old forward of the passage of time.

“Playing with guys that are 18 or 19 kind of reminds me a career goes by really fast,” said Brassard, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal to join the Islanders, his seventh NHL team since being selected sixth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2006. “I never thought when I was young that I’d play 800 games and I think I’m really proud of that.”

No update on Ho-Sang

Lamoriello was again asked about the status of Josh Ho-Sang, the 2014 first-rounder who requested a trade after not making the Islanders’ roster out of training camp. Ho-Sang has yet to play this season as Lamoriello told him not to report to Bridgeport while he tried to work out a deal.

That was a month ago.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Lamoriello said when asked whether Ho-Sang would eventually play for the Sound Tigers if no trade can be made.

Up and down

Forward Otto Koivula and defenseman Seth Helgeson were recalled from Bridgeport on Tuesday morning with the Islanders down to the minimum 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen. They participated in the Islanders’ optional morning skate but were healthy scratches against the Senators and immediately returned to Bridgeport to be available for the Sound Tigers’ game against Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Koivula, 21, has been recalled twice within a week without making his NHL debut.