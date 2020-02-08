TAMPA, Fla. – Barry Trotz has both alternated his goalies and let either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss take over as the No. 1 for a stretch. The Islanders coach is likely back to a rotation for the season’s final two months.

“I think the schedule will box you in for the most part,” Trotz said. “The schedule and the travel.”

Varlamov started against the Lightning on Saturday night at Amalie Arena, marking the fourth straight game Trotz has alternated him with Greiss. The Islanders, who are playing the final 33 games of the regular season in 64 days after their 10-day All-Star Game/bye week break, conclude this two-game road trip at Washington on Monday.

But then they face the Flyers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center before heading out on a four-game Western swing starting Thursday night at Nashville.

“The schedule is dictating a lot of that,” Trotz said. “We just have to battle through it.”

Aho still sitting

Defenseman Sebastian Aho, 23, was a healthy scratch for the 14th straight game since his initial recall from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Jan. 3. Trotz said it’s because the Islanders are committed to playing rookie Noah Dobson, 20, with Adam Pelech (Achilles’ tendon) out for the rest of the regular season.

“As we go along here, that may change,” Trotz said. “I just think it’s the right time for Dobber to see how far he can take and see if he can take it to the next level.”

Trotz said he had no updates on veteran defenseman Thomas Hickey (lower body), who’s been sidelined for Bridgeport since November.

“He’s going to have to get back playing and it’s going to be in Bridgeport,” Trotz said.

Isles files

Defenseman Scott Mayfield played after sitting out Friday’s practice for maintenance . . . Forwards Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl remained the other healthy scratches.