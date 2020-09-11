Casey Cizikas was a surprise absence from the Islanders’ lineup in Friday night’s Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Coach Barry Trotz had said earlier in the day there would be a game-time decision.

Missing his invaluable fourth-line center, Trotz reconfigured his bottom two lines.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau centered Cizikas’ usual wings, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck, and Leo Komarov was in between Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle.

That meant Andrew Ladd was back out of the lineup after playing Wednesday for the first time since March 10 in the Islanders’ 2-1 loss in Game 2.

Killorn reaction

Lightning left wing Alex Killorn served his one-game suspension for his boarding major on Brock Nelson in the first period of Game 2.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nelson returned in the second period after going through concussion protocol and promptly had his head re-smashed into the glass on an unpenalized cross check from Barclay Goodrow.

“I thought Killorn would get one,” Trotz said. “I think that’s very fair. I knew the league would look at Goodrow. They look at it, frame by frame, so I’m good with whatever they decide. Probably a little disappointed.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper declined to express his reaction to Killorn’s suspension.

“I think when you look at any hit, you’re fighting for your guy,” Cooper said. “But if you were to reverse the roles and say what if that was your guy getting hit, then I can see where they’re coming from. A decision has been made. It’s pointless for me to comment on it now.”

No Point

The Lightning were without top-line center Brayden Point for a second straight game after he exited Game 1 in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Point did participate in the Lightning’s morning skate.