Final score: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 OT

Winning goal: Anthony Beauvillier created a turnover and connected on a wrist shot at 1:08 of overtime

Turning point: Matt Martin was called for a questionable high-stick on Pat Maroon at 14:03 of the third period and the potent Lightning power play generated five shots. But Semyon Varlamov stopped them all, including Steven Stamkos from the left circle and Alex Killorn at the left post.

Key statistics: The Islanders have not held the lead after the first period in any of their 18 playoff games…The Lightning are now 11-2 when scoring first this postseason, including 3-1 against the Islanders. The Islanders are 6-6 when allowing the first goal, including 1-3 in this series.

Did you notice? The Nassau Coliseum crowd continued its newfound tradition of singing the national anthem as singer Nicole Raviv continued her practice of singing the first few lines before letting the crowd take over…The walkout music for Mets closer Edwin Diaz was played before the game…Lightning RW Pat Maroon taunting Cal Clutterbuck by making the talking sign with his hand following a scrum to end the second period.

Injury news: Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov exited at 2:24 of the first period, appearing to favor his right shoulder or arm, after trying to check Mathew Barzal along the wall. Kucherov was also knocked down on the shift by an unpenalized cross check from Islanders D Scott Mayfield…Islanders LW Matt Martin went to the dressing room for repairs after being hit in the face with the puck at 14:42 of the first period but returned to start the second period…Lightning D Erik Cernak missed his second straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury on a heavy check from Martin in Game 4.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other news: Rookie RW Oliver Wahlstrom skated with the extras both before and after the main group at the Islanders’ optional morning skate as coach Barry Trotz kept his lineup intact. It’s been that way since Wahlstrom suffered a lower-body injury in Game 5 of the first round against the Penguins and Travis Zajac was inserted for Game 6.

Three stars

1. Anthony Beauvillier (Islanders) – Created a turnover to score the overtime winner, snapping a 10-game drought without a goal

2. Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) – Twenty-two saves and was the team’s best penalty killer when it mattered in the third period

3. Scott Mayfield (Islanders) – The defenseman’s rising third-period was the equalizer and he also played a strong 2:49 on the penalty kill