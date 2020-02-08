TAMPA, Fla. — Islanders coach Barry Trotz has both alternated his goalies and let either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss take over as the No. 1 for a stretch this season. He likely will go back to a rotation for the season’s final two months.

“I think the schedule will box you in for the most part,” Trotz said. “And the travel.”

Varlamov made 27 saves in Saturday night’s 3-1 loss to the Lightning at Amalie Arena, marking the fourth straight game Trotz has alternated him with Greiss.

“Varly had another outstanding showing,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “No surprise there.”

The Islanders, who are playing the final 33 games of the regular season in 64 days, end this two-game road trip at Washington on Monday.

Then they face the Flyers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center before heading out on a four-game western swing starting Thursday night in Nashville.

No update on Pulock

Defenseman Ryan Pulock looked shaken and did not return after Alex Killorn drilled him into the boards at 18:28 of the third period.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I don’t really have an update on him,” Trotz said. “It happened so late in the game.”

Isles files

Anthony Beauvillier’s secondary assist on Derick Brassard’s power-play goal in the third period extended his point streak to five games. He has three goals and three assists in that span . . . Brock Nelson and Pulock each had four-game point streaks snapped . . . Rookie Kieffer Bellows, who had an assist in his NHL debut and two goals in his second game, went without a shot in 11:45 in his third career game . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield logged 19:57 after sitting out Friday’s practice for maintenance . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho and forwards Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl remained the healthy scratches . . . Nelson had only one shot on net but three attempts blocked and three missed shots.