The Islanders are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993 with a chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1984.

All that stands in their way are the favored Lightning, who have reached the conference finals for the fourth time in six years though their only Cup Final appearance was a six-game loss to the Blackhawks in 2015. They were 43-21-6 in the truncated regular season and their 92 points were the fourth most in the NHL but the Islanders won two of the three regular-season games between them by an aggregate 11-6.

Monday night’s Game 1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton will be the Lightning’s first game in a week after dispatching the Bruins in five games in the second round. The Islanders beat the Flyers, 4-0, in Saturday night’s Game 7.

The teams have met twice in the playoffs, most recently with the Lightning winning a five-game, second-round series in 2016 with the Islanders losing both games in Brooklyn in overtime. The Lightning also won a five-game, first-round series in 2004.

Here’s a position by position look at both teams:

Forwards: The Lightning have size, speed and skill on each of their four lines, even with Steven Stamkos (core muscle surgery) out since Feb. 25. Brayden Point (six goals, 12 assists in the postseason), has seamlessly taken over as the top-line center while Nikita Kucherov (four goals, 12 assists) had 33 goals and 52 assists in 68 regular-season games. Ex-Devil Blake Coleman has been clutch on the third line since his acquisition and fourth-liner Patrick Maroon won the Cup with the Blues last season. For the Islanders, top-line center Mathew Barzal (five goals, eight assists) took his game to another level against the Flyers and the second line of Brock Nelson (seven goals, eight assists), Anthony Beauvillier (eight goals, four assists) and Josh Bailey (two goals, 15 assists) has been the most consistent. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (seven goals, two assists) can be used in any situation. Edge: Lightning

Defensemen: The Lightning’s Victor Hedman (five goals, four assists) is a Norris Trophy finalist and the depth was bolstered with Ryan McDonagh’s return in Game 5 against the Bruins. Another ex-Ranger, Kevin Shattenkirk has revitalized his career in Tampa Bay. The Islanders’ shutdown top-pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock will draw the big assignments but the Islanders’ strength is their six-man depth. Edge: Even

Goalies: The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-3, 1.91 goals-against average, .931 save percentage) is a Vezina Trophy finalist and playing like it in the postseason. The Islanders have a Game 1 goalie decision to make after Thomas Greiss (2-1, 1.08 GAA, .960 save percentage) had a 16-save shutout in Game 7 against the Flyers. Semyon Varlamov (9-4, 2.00 GAA, .921) started 14 of the first 15 postseason games. Edge: Lightning

Power play: All four of Kucherov’s postseason goals have come on the power play as the Lightning are 6-for-35 (17.1%). The Islanders went 4-for-21 (19.0%) against the Flyers and are 10-for-59 (16.9%) in the postseason. But the Lightning were fifth in the NHL in the regular season at 23.1% (49-for-212) while the Islanders were 24th at 17.3% (29-for-168). Edge: Lightning

Penalty kill: The Lightning have killed off 39 of 48 (81.3%) power-play chances and were 14th in the regular season at 81.4%. The Islanders were 15th at 80.7% but killed off all 13 of the Flyers’ chances and are 23 of 28 (82.1%) in the postseason. Edge: Even

Coaching: Barry Trotz’s Capitals defeated Jon Cooper’s Lightning in seven games in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals but there’s no denying either coach’s pedigree. Cooper led the Lightning to 62 regular-season wins in 2018-19, tying an NHL record. Trotz has consistently pushed every right button for the Islanders this postseason and won a Cup in 2018. Edge: Islanders

STAFF PREDICTIONS

Neil Best: Lightning in six – The Islanders have had a fantastic run and outclassed the Flyers over seven games. But this is another step up in degree of difficulty – one step too far for the gritty Isles.

Andrew Gross: Islanders in seven – Yes (yes, yes) the Lightning have the more dangerous, deeper team on paper. But the Islanders, at their best, can play with anybody in the league and what about 2020 has gone the way people thought it should? The Isles are starting to have that team-of-destiny feel.

Colin Stephenson: Lightning in five – OK, the Isles are legit. They’ve proved it. But the Lightning are a step up, for real. They’re talented, deep, experienced, and rested. Besides, picking the Isles now might change their luck.