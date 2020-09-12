Casey Cizikas was a surprise absence for an undisclosed injury in the Islanders’ 5-3 win in Friday night’s Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“He’s a big part of our identity,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I sort of had an inclination yesterday and he wasn’t available today. We’ll see where he is.”

Missing his invaluable fourth-line center, Trotz reconfigured his bottom two lines.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau centered Cizikas’ usual wings, Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck, while Leo Komarov was in between Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle.

That meant Andrew Ladd was back out of the lineup after playing Wednesday for the first time since March 10 in the Islanders’ 2-1 loss in Game 2.

Killorn reaction

Lightning left wing Alex Killorn served his one-game suspension for his boarding major on Brock Nelson in the first period of Game 2. Teammate Barclay Goodrow’s unpenalized second period crosscheck on Nelson was reviewed but the NHL issued no supplemental discipline to him.

“I thought Killorn would get one,” Trotz said. “I think that’s very fair. I knew the league would look at Goodrow. They look at it, frame by frame, so I’m good with whatever they decide. Probably a little disappointed.”

Isles files

Two assists gave Josh Bailey 17 this postseason, the most for the Islanders in the playoffs since Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier each had 18 in 1981 … Devon Toews and Ryan Pulock each have eight assists in the postseason, the most for any Islanders defensemen since the 1980-83 Stanley Cup era … Anthony Beauvillier’s ninth goal of the postseason is the most for the franchise since Ray Ferraro’s 13 in 1993 ... The Islanders have gotten goals from 17 different players this postseason, the most for the franchise since 18 players scored in 1983 … Defenseman Adam Pelech was a plus-4 in 19:49.