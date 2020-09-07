In a way, the Islanders already are the last team remaining.

They opened the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning on Monday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton and were the only one of the 16 teams to participate in a playoff qualifying series to reach the NHL’s final four.

The West’s finalists, the Stars and the Golden Knights, along with the Lightning, were all among the top four seeds in their conference and played in a round-robin for seeding rather than a best-of-five elimination series to earn a berth in the 16-team playoffs.

“You can take some personal pride, we had to go through an extra round,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We’re the only one to do that. We’ll take it for a badge of honor, not that it’s worth anything. But it is understanding it’s part of the process you have to go through. It will help the team and the organization going forward."

Ah, Memories

Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who graduated Hofstra in 1989, recounted the many Islanders’ games he saw at Nassau Coliseum while in college.

“Nassau Coliseum was rocking then,” said Cooper, who played lacrosse in college. “The Isles were coming off four Stanley Cups and the Islanders’ era was changing a little bit. But they were so much fun, the games, to go to. As poor college students, we’d sit up in those top rows. The way beer prices are in arenas now, I don’t know if we could have gone to as many games.”

All negative

The NHL reported a sixth straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests in its playoff bubbles. There were 2,534 tests administered last week.

Lineup change

Trotz made one change to the Islanders’ lineup, inserted Ross Johnston onto third line for Michael Dal Colle. He’ll play with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Derick Brassard. Johnston last played in Game 2 against the Flyers.

.

Lineup change

