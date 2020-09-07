Lightning rout Islanders in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

They lost and lost badly. But all is not lost for the Islanders, who were clearly fatigued after concluding a seven-game series less than 48 hours earlier and then flying across Canada.

After all, Monday night’s 8-2 debacle at Rogers Place in Edmonton against the well-rested, dangerous Lightning, is only one loss in a best-of-seven series.

But there’s no doubt the Islanders will be in trouble if they can’t slow down the Lightning with better defense and goaltending.

In all, it spoiled the Islanders’ first game in an Eastern Conference finals since 1993. And the score of Game 1 might not have fairly represented the disparity between the teams’ performances.

Game 2 is Wednesday night and the Islanders must hope a day’s rest will lead to a more representative effort. Whether they have gritty Cal Clutterbuck, who limped to the dressing room and did not return to Game 1 after blocking Mikhail Sergachev’s power-play shot at 11:50 of the second period, is a crucial question for a rebound performance.

The Lightning, in the conference finals for the fourth time in six seasons, had been off for a week after eliminating the Bruins in five games in the second round and they arrived in Edmonton from Toronto on Saturday. Brayden Point (two goals, assists) and Nikita Kucherov (one goal, four assists) both had five-point games, while Yanni Gourde added two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots.

The Islanders now trail in a series for the first time this postseason after allowing eight goals in a playoff game for the first time since May 15, 1980, against the Flyers.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thomas Greiss made his second straight start for the Islanders after making 16 saves for his first career playoff shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Flyers in Game 7 of that second-round series. But Greiss lasted just 10:46, allowing three goals on nine shots as the Islanders’ defense – the goalie had said on Saturday he had never seen the team play that well in front of him – gave him little support.

An equally-shaky Semyon Varlamov, who had started 14 of the Islanders’ first 15 postseason games, came on to make 20 saves and Islanders coach Barry Trotz again has a choice to make in net for Game 2.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period as Point breezed around top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock along the left and cut to the crease, extending his stick to put the puck past a sprawling Greiss.

Jordan Eberle, snapping an 11-game goal drought, tied the game at 1-1 at 4:33, putting back the rebound of captain Anders Lee’s shot at the net.

But defenseman Victor Hedman’s power-play slap shot from the high slot through traffic – a screened Greiss did not see the puck – gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 8:12 of the first period. The goal came 33 seconds after Brock Nelson could not get the puck to settle on a shorthanded breakaway and shot the rolling puck wide to the short side.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh made it 3-1 at 10:46 with a shot from the left circle past a screened Greiss, ending his outing.

But it didn’t get any better for the Islanders with Vasilevskiy playing like a goalie who was the Vezina Trophy winner last season and a finalist this season. He denied Nelson twice more late in the first, at both posts and got just enough of Anthony Beauvillier’s power-play laser from the right circle to deflect it off the crossbar at 9:44 of the second period.

And at 15:44 of the second period, he stretched to stop Eberle’s sharp-angle try from the right.

Gourde made it 4-1 at 4:03 of the second period as Varlamov got caught to his left trying to stop Patrick Maroon. Point’s second goal at 13:18 of the second period, an impressive feat of hand-eye coordination as he deflected Hedman’s feed to the right post, made it 5-1.

Kucherov’s four-on-four goal pushed it to 6-1 at 5:51 of the third period.

Defenseman Nick Leddy did temporarily stop the onslaught to bring the Islanders within 6-2 at 8:46 but Ondrej Palat re-established a five-goal lead just 45 seconds later. Gourde made it 8-2 on the power play at 13:15.

The Lightning went 3-for-6 on the man advantage.