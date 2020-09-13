Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl are both injured and will not return during the playoffs, the Islanders announced just before Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Both players have left the Edmonton bubble and will not re-enter.

Otherwise, the Islanders said any further updates will be provided at the conclusion of the playoffs.

Losing Cizikas, the identity-setting fourth-line center, is an enormous blow for the Islanders. He had two assists in 18 postseason games but is a key penalty killer and his line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck typically establishes the team’s forecheck.

Cizikas missed the Islanders’ 5-3 win in Friday night’s Game 3.

Kuhnhackl was in the lineup for the first three games of the Islanders’ best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers but has not played since. He had three goals and three assists in 28 games this season, his second with the Islanders after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016-17. He is an impending unrestricted free agent coming off a one-year, $850,000 contract and may have played his last game for the Islanders.