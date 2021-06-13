Islanders-Lightning Game 1 recap: Winning goal, key stat and more

Winning goal: Ryan Pulock beat Andre Vasilevskiy with an unscreened shot from the right point to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead at 5:36 of the third period.

Key statistic: The Lightning are now 16-for-37 on the power play (43.2%) in the postseason and that accounts for 41.0% of their 39 playoff goals.

Turning point: The Islanders’ penalty kill held the Lightning to one-power play shot over the first 1:24 of the third period, then Semyon Varlamov turned aside Alex Killorn from the slot at 3:47 to keep the Lightning from tying the game and setting up Pulock’s winner.

Did you notice? Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky was in the stands at Amalie Arena for Game 1, taking selfies with fans. He’ll also be rooting for his niece, Katie Ledecky, this week as she competes in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Injury report: None for either team.

Other news: The Lightning allowed the first goal for just the third time in 12 playoff games … C Jean-Gabriel Pageau went 14-of-21 (57%) on faceoffs and the Islanders were 28-of-46 (61%) overall … Islanders D Scott Mayfield blocked a game-high four shots … The Islanders had five shots combined on their three unsuccessful power plays while giving up four shorthanded shots … The Lightning outhit the Islanders, 41-40.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Three stars

1. Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) – Stops 30 shots and comes within 54 seconds of his fifth career playoff shutout

2. Mathew Barzal (Islanders) – Scores his fourth goal in five games

3. Ryan Pulock (Islanders) – Scores his third winner of the postseason