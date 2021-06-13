TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the Islanders' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoff semifinal series on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders takes the ice prior to Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is defended by Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders and Yanni Gourde #37 of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle in front of goal as Semyon Varlamov #40 tends net during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Travis Zajac #14 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Travis Zajac #14 of the New York Islanders checks Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightningmakes
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightningmakes the save against Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders as Alex Killorn #17 defends during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Noah Dobson #8 of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders tends net against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders gets tripped up against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes the save against Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is pursued by Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mikhail Sergachev #98 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mikhail Sergachev #98 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mikhail Sergachev #98 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mikhail Sergachev #98 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is checked into the boards by Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Yanni Gourde #37 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Yanni Gourde #37 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders battle along the boards during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

David Savard #58 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

David Savard #58 of the Tampa Bay Lightning attempts a shot on Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal past Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is checked by Travis Zajac #14 of the New York Islanders during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders and Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle for the puck during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders is checked by Jan Rutta #44 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes the save against Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders is defended by Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning gets tangled up with Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders during the first period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by Anthony Beauvillier #18 after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders is checked by Ross Colton #79 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Ryan Pulock of the Islanders is congratulated by
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game One of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 13, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

