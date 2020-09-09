Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning
The Islanders faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.
MORE PHOTOS
Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Lightning Game 7 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 6 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 4 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 3 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 4: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 3: Islanders vs. Capitals photos Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Isles vs. Panthers Game 4 photos Game 3 photos: Isles vs. Panthers Isles vs. Panthers Game 2 photos Photos: Islanders vs. Panthers Game 1 Photos: Islanders vs. Rangers exhibition game Photos: Isles training camp for Cup qualifiers