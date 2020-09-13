The Islanders’ season is on the brink.

The Lightning scored four unanswered goals to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton to take a 3-1 series lead. The teams combined for three goals within 27 seconds of the second period, tied for the third fastest trio of goals in NHL playoff history.

Game 5 – and the potential end of the Islanders’ season – is Tuesday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning as the Islanders did not force him to go side-to-side as much as in their 5-3 win in Game 3 on Friday night. Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for the Islanders.

Before the game, the Islanders announced invaluable fourth-line center Casey Cizikas, as well as reserve Tom Kuhnhackl, were out for the rest of the playoffs with undisclosed injuries and both had left the Edmonton bubble.

Meanwhile, the Lightning had Brayden Point back in the lineup after their top-line center missed Game 3 with an undisclosed injury. Left wing Alex Killorn also returned after serving a one-game suspension for his boarding major on the Islanders’ Brock Nelson in Game 2.

Point gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 3:33 of the third period, finishing an odd-man rush off Ondrej Palat’s feed to the crease as Mathew Barzal overskated and wound up leaving Point open at the net. Pat Maroon added an empty-netter at 17:36 of the third period.

Brock Nelson started the second-period goal flurry giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 11:27, beating Vasilevskiy over his glove with a wrist shot after skating through the Lightning’s zone.

But Blake Coleman beat Varlamov on a breakaway 15 seconds later and Palat made it 2-1 at 11:54, lifting a shot at the left post off Nikita Kucherov’s feed.

Game 3 ended with 60 minutes in penalties in the final 36 seconds, including a fight between Matt Martin and the Lightning’s Barclay Goodrow and 10-minute misconducts for Kucherov and Lightning teammates Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev as well as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Cal Clutterbuck.

The animosity continued during pregame warmups for Game 4, with Martin and burly teammate Ross Johnston, inserted into the lineup, jawing with Killorn and defenseman Zach Bogosian.

The first period ended with Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk taking exception to Martin’s slap shot on Vasilevskiy just as the buzzer sounded. Martin was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct and Clutterbuck and the Lightning’s Yanni Gourde both received roughing minors.

The Islanders did not get off to the strong start they wanted as they were outshot, 11-5, in the first period and outchanced, 27-8. The Lightning took the game’s first four shots and Anthony Cirelli hit the crossbar in the opening minute.