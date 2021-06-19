The Islanders survived.

They survived a furious two-goal push by the Lightning in a frantic third period after dominating the second period. And so, they survived to even this NHL semifinal series at two games apiece with a 3-2 win in Saturday night’s Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.

That means the Coliseum survives for at least one more playoff game.

Game 5 is Monday night at Amalie Arena. And Game 6, now necessary, will be back at the Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves, none bigger than denying Nikita Kucherov’s one-timer from the slot at 14:24 of the third period.

But not even that compared to defenseman Ryan Pulock, on the goal line, stopping defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s buzzer-beating attempt at what was an empty net.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots.

"I trust this group," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "This group is battle-tested, just like the team we’re playing on the other side."

Trotz, who has steadfastly insisted pesky Leo Komarov works best with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle with captain Anders Lee (right ACL) out for the season every time he’s been asked about switching Kyle Palmieri to the top line, did just that just four shifts into the first period. Komarov was flip-flopped to Palmieri’s spot on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing along with Travis Zajac.

Trotz re-flip-flopped the left wings and then flipped them again in the third period but the Lightning quickly cut the Islanders’ lead to 3-2.

Brayden Point, extending his goal streak to seven games, beat Varlamov off the rush at 3:45 and Tyler Johnson followed with another snipe at 6:43 as the Islanders’ struggled defensively.

Regardless of the line combinations, Trotz was looking for more "grunt" goals via traffic in front of Vasilevskiy.

"You’ve got to force yourself inside the door," Trotz said. "I mean, you’ve got to kick the door open every team that there’s an opening."

And the Islanders’ second line returned to making an impact.

The trio had combined for just one goal and one assist in the first three games despite Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier all being among the Islanders’ leading playoff scorers.

But they gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:30 of the one-sided second period. Beauvillier, with his first point in five games on a secondary assist, left the puck for Nelson, who found Bailey coming off the bench and cutting to the slot to beat Vasilevskiy.

Nelson’s line has been drawing the bulk of the assignments against the Lightning’s top trio of Point with Ondrej Palat and Kucherov, just as the trio had marked Sidney Crosby’s top line for the Penguins in the first round and the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak line for the Bruins in the second round.

But Trotz used Pageau’s line against Point’s heavily in Game 4.

"You try to think about all of it and separate it," Nelson said of making sure any offensive struggles do not seep into the line’s defensive game. "You’d like to contribute offensively and help a team win a game. You’re trying to generate some sort of momentum for the team. There are different ways. If one’s not going, try to get to the other one. You’ve just got to go out there and play the game that is."

The Islanders extended their lead to 2-0 at 13:46 of the second as Barzal easily knocked in a rebound after Vasilevskiy could not control Cal Clutterbuck’s initial shot.

The Islanders, who held a 16-9 shot advantage in the second period, continued to hem in the Lightning and Matt Martin’s backhander at 17:57 made it 3-0.

The Lightning outshot the Islanders, 11-4, and outchanced them, 21-11, in a goal-less first period. But the Islanders certainly had opportunities.

Palmieri hit the post from the left circle as Zajac led an odd-man rush at 4:00 of the first period and Barzal hit the left post from the slot at 10:05. Komarov could not connect on a shorthanded breakaway at 13:35.

"We’re enjoying the challenge," Trotz said. "The whole thing, from Day 1, we don’t look back, we always look forward and it’s not always going to go the way you want. Just leave your best game out there."