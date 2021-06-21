TAMPA, Fla. – The Islanders’ team that played Game 5 on Monday night at Amalie Arena can’t be the one that shows up for Wednesday night’s Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum.

Because that will end their season.

The Islanders suffered a total team breakdown – a parade of errors in every facet of the game – as the Lightning won 8-0, to take a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinal series. It was the largest margin of defeat in the team’s playoff history and the first time they’ve been shut out this postseason.

Nothing went right as their defensive structure collapsed immediately. Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn each scored two goals for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy was rarely challenged in making 20 saves. The Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov was pulled for Ilya Sorokin in the first period as the Lightning finished with 40 shots.

The Lightning, who have scored 10 unanswered goals in the series, went 3-for-6 on the power play as the frustrated Islanders totaled 30 of their 47 penalty minutes in the second period. That included a five-minute cross-check and game misconduct on Mathew Barzal for his hit on defenseman Jan Rutta at the end of the second period that could draw supplemental discipline from the NHL.

That led to Brayden Point’s power play goal to make it 7-0 at 1:59 of the third period as he became just the second player in NHL history with a playoff goal streak of at least eight games.

Now the Islanders must shake this embarrassment off on Wednesday to force a Game 7 at Amalie Arena on Friday night. The Islanders did win Game 1 in Tampa, 2-1.

"It was great to get that win in this building in Game 1," defenseman Adam Pelech said before the game. "And I guess we know we can do it."

But Monday’s first period was as lopsided as possible, with the Lightning outshooting the Islanders 19-5 to take a 3-0 lead. The Islanders were either fumbling the puck in their own end, failing to get the puck deep into the Lightning zone and establishing any physical presence, or allowing the Lightning to transition into odd-man rushes by putting up no neutral-zone roadblocks.

It started with the opening faceoff as the Islanders were immediately hemmed in their zone. The Lightning took four shots in the opening 45 seconds as Stamkos made it 1-0 off the left post after Pelech’s turnover.

That became 2-0 at 11:04 as Yanni Gourde wound up with the puck after Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Leo Komarov could not clear the zone. Gourde tried to feed Barclay Goodrow on his right as he rushed to the crease but the puck instead deflected in off Andy Greene as the defenseman dove to prevent the cross-crease pass.

Killorn made it 3-0 at 15:27, banging in the puck after Varlamov could not control defenseman David Savard’s shot.

That ended Varlamov’s outing after he faced 15 shots. Coach Barry Trotz had to do something to try and shock his team into a more competent performance.

There were some signs of life to start the second period as defenseman Nick Leddy hit the post from the left point just over a minute in and Josh Bailey followed by also hitting the post from in tight. Brock Nelson also hit the side of the net.

But Stamkos extended the lead to 4-0 with a power-play one-timer from the left circle at 5:42 of the second period. Ondrej Palat then tipped Savard’s shot past Sorokin to make it 5-0 at 15:43 of the second period and Killorn’s second goal as he tipped defenseman Victor Hedman’s shot from the point on the power play upped it to 6-0 at 17:53 of the second period.

Defenseman Luke Schenn’s goal to make it 8-0 was a perfect coda to the Islanders’ night, as his seemingly harmless shot from the right point deflected in off defenseman Ryan Pulock.

Trotz made a switch to start Kyle Palmieri on Barzal’s left wing with Jordan Eberle and used Komarov with Pageau and Travis Zajac.

"In our system it doesn’t really matter where you play in the lineup," Pageau said. "They’re both really fun players to play with."

But the fun was taken out of the Islanders’ night quickly. Now, they must save their season.