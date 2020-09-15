TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Game 5: Islanders vs. Lightning

Print

The Islanders faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

MORE PHOTOS

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders Game 4: Islanders vs. Lightning photos Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders Game 3 photos: Islanders vs. Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Lightning Tampa Bay Lighting's Ondrej Palat (18) is stopped Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Lightning Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) and Game 7 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Game 6 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders Game 4 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Game 3 photos: Islanders vs. Flyers Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders Game 2: Islanders vs. Flyers Brenden Dillon and Garnet Hathaway of the Washington Game 5 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 18: Anders Lee #27 Game 4: Islanders vs. Capitals TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 16: Mathew Barzal #13 Game 3: Islanders vs. Capitals photos Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals is Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders Isles vs. Panthers Game 4 photos New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) checks Game 3 photos: Isles vs. Panthers The New York Islanders stand for the National Isles vs. Panthers Game 2 photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search