Sports Hockey Islanders

Islanders to host Game 5 watch party at Nassau Coliseum

Islanders fans before Game 4 of the Stanley

Islanders fans before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Lightning during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross
TAMPA, Fla. — Nassau Coliseum is guaranteed at least one more live NHL playoff game this week. But the venerable stadium known as "The Barn" will first be open to Islanders’ fans on Monday night for a viewing party as the team faces the Lightning in Game 5 of their semifinal series at Amalie Arena.

"All I have to say is, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ that we will be holding this viewing event tomorrow," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. "Big shout out to Jon Ledecky – the best owner in hockey – and the NHL for letting Isles Nation come together to cheer on our boys as they defeat the odds and keep skating their way to the Cup."

Tickets, which went on sale to season-ticket subscribers on Sunday, are $10 each and parking will be $5. There was a limit of four tickets per purchaser.

The Isles-Lightning series is tied at two games apiece as the Islanders battle to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1984. Game 6 is Wednesday night at the Coliseum.

Both Curran and the Nassau County Legislature were pushing for a viewing party with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

"Last week, I sent a letter to the Islanders offering to assist them in setting up a community watch party," Nassau County legislator John Ferretti Jr. (R-Levittown) said in a statement. "I am happy to see that the majority’s idea gained traction and fans will have the option to watch the Isles crush the Lightning together."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

