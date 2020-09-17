It was deju vu, almost exactly. But not quite enough.

This time the Islanders couldn’t stave off elimination in overtime, even after starting the extra period killing off a lengthy power play.

So, their most successful season since their last berth in the Eastern Conference finals in 1993 finally came to a conclusion after 22 postseason games in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles.

The Lightning won, 2-1, in overtime in Thursday night’s Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Anthony Cirelli’s winner at 13:18.

The Lightning started overtime with three minutes, 37 seconds of power play time after defenseman Andy Greene’s four-minute high-sticking penalty on Nikita Kucherov taken with 23.0 seconds remaining in regulation.

A superb Semyon Varlamov made 46 saves, almost stealing the game for the Islanders after the Lightning dominated the first period and a good portion of the second. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots for the Lightning, turning aside Brock Nelson’s shorthanded breakaway in overtime.

The Lightning will face the Stars in the Stanley Cup Final, starting on Saturday night.

On Tuesday night, the Islanders beat the Lightning, 2-1, in double overtime of Game 5 on Jordan Eberle’s winner after killing off a four-minute high-sticking penalty to Anthony Beauvillier that bridged the end of the third period and into the first overtime.

The lineup news certainly favored the Lightning with the Islanders missing top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech for an undisclosed issue and top-line center Brayden Point returning for Tampa Bay. The two games Point has missed the in the series — Games 2 and 5 — were the two the Islanders had won.

The Lightning had lost their last five chances to advance to the Cup Final, dropping Games 6 and 7 to the Penguins in 2016, Games 6 and 7 to Barry Trotz’s Capitals in 2018 and Tuesday night’s Game 5 to the Islanders, 2-1, in double overtime.

The Islanders had been at a disadvantage since the start of the series as the Flyers fought back in the second round from a 3-1 series deficit to force a seventh game. The exhausted Islanders lost Game 1 to the Lightning, 8-2, 48 hours later after flying from Toronto to Edmonton on the off day and checking into their new bubble.

But that’s playoff hockey.

"I think it’s just 100% commitment to your team, to your structure, just the process your team is going through," defenseman Devon Toews said when asked to define playoff hockey. "Against Philly, we stayed committed to the process even though they came back."

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead for the fifth straight game in the series, as Toews beat Vasilevskiy with a wraparound to the right post at 4:15.

But, otherwise, it was as lopsided as a period could get, with the Lightning outshooting the Islanders, 17-6, continually outskating them to pucks and keeping the play mainly in their offensive zone. Whatever offensive zone time the Islanders did not generate rebound opportunities or enough play near the crease.

Defenseman Victor Hedman, with his ninth goal of the postseason, tied the game at 1-1 at 6:28 as Varlamov made his one mistake in an otherwise outstanding first period for the goalie. Varlamov allowed the rebound of defenseman Erik Cernak’s shot to bounce high into the slot, right to Hedman.

The Lightning’s dominant play continued into the second period. But Varlamov’s steady play and back-to-back penalty kills finally started to get the Islanders more engaged physically and in the offensive zone.

Toews was whistled for delay of game after flipping the puck over the glass off a defensive zone draw at 4:29 of the second period, then did it again at 13:53 of the third period.

On the Lightning’s first power play, Varlamov was forced to make three straight in-tight power-play saves on Point and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Cal Clutterbuck then tripped defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in the offensive zone at 7:13 but the Lightning were held to just one shot on that power play.

The Islanders didn’t get the first of their six second-period shots until Eberle put one on net at 9:58. Clutterbuck had the best chance, taking a feed from Mathew Barzal in the high slot and ringing it off the right post at 14:48.