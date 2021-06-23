Nassau Coliseum has hosted numerous memorable playoff games, before and since the four Stanley Cups from 1980-83, where its foundation literally shook and the frenzied crowd rose to deafening decibel levels.

Put this one high on that list.

The Islanders, rallying from two goals down, forced a Game 7 in their NHL semifinal series with the Lightning as Anthony Beauvillier forced a turnover deep in the offensive zone and scored the winner at 1:08 of overtime as the Islanders won Game 6, 3-2, on Wednesday night.

The delirious fans rained beer bottles onto the ice in celebration.

The Islanders must win Friday night’s Game 7 for another playoff game to be played at the Coliseum, with UBS Arena at Belmont Park opening next season.

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders while Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who played all but the first two minutes of the game without top-line right wing Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning, who have won six straight playoff series since being swept in the first round in 2019 by the Blue Jackets, ousted the Islanders in six games in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, played in the Edmonton bubble. But this is the first time in their playoff win streak they’ve been pushed to seven games.

The Lightning had pushed the Islanders to the brink of elimination with an 8-0 win in Monday night’s Game 5 at Amalie Arena. But coach Barry Trotz had no doubt about his team’s ability to shake off that embarrassment.

"I don’t question their character," Trotz said. "If you’re questioning their character, trust me, you’re massively wrong. This team has a lot of character. We’re playing a very good team that can light you up."

But that was just once in the series and the Islanders applied constant pressure in the third period, finally tying it at 2 as defenseman Scott Mayfield, off Mathew Barzal’s feed, lifted a shot over Vasilevskiy’s left shoulder at 11:16. Varlamov then Varlamov made five saves on a Lightning third-period power play after Matt Martin was called for high-sticking Pat Maroon at 14:03.

Trotz showed his faith in his players by keeping his Game 5 lineup intact. Varlamov had been pulled at 15:27 of the first period in favor of Ilya Sorokin after allowing three goals on 15 shots and Trotz resisted inserting rookie sharpshooter Oliver Wahlstrom despite goals being so hard to come by.

"To make change for the sake of change to evaluate on that game would be pretty hard," Trotz said. "I think you have to go with your gut instinct. They’ve done it and we’ve just got to trust that they’ll do it again. They want to respond. They’re so proud."

The Islanders did respond after Ondrej Palat sprung Anthony Cirelli past defensemen Nick Leddy and Ryan Pulock to beat Varlamov through his pads for a 2-0 Lightning lead at 12:36 of the second period. His goal came shortly after the Islanders managed just one shot on a five-on-three power play that lasted for one minute, two seconds and one more shot on the remaining five-on-four advantage.

But Jordan Eberle’s backhander from the slot cut the Islanders’ deficit to 2-1 at 14:22 of the second period, snapping the Lightning’s streak of 12 unanswered goals over five-plus periods and ending the Islanders’ scoreless streak at 116:25.

The first period quickly established this game was going to be much more competitive and physical than Game 5, with the teams combining for 28 hits compared to 13 shots in the first period.

Kucherov exited at 2:24 of the first period after one shift, appearing to favor his right shoulder or arm as he headed to the Lightning’s dressing room. He took an unpenalized cross check from Mayfield in the offensive zone, was slow to get up but rushed back on defense when he did, only to take the brunt of an attempted check on Mathew Barzal along the wall in the Lightning’s zone.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 16:02 as Brayden Point extended his goal streak to nine games, blocking Adam Pelech’s attempted rim around the wall from behind the crease then establishing on Pelech off the left post to beat Varlamov with a backhander. He is now one game from tying the NHL playoff record, set by the Flyers’ Reggie Leach in 1976.