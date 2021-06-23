Whether or not the Islanders play their last playoff game Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum, the end of the team’s 2021 playoff run won’t mean the end of the line for the Old Barn.

There will be games at the Coliseum in the fall. The Long Island Nets of the NBA’s G League play there, as do the New York Riptide, the box lacrosse team that plays in the National Lacrosse League. And there’s also the very real possibility — maybe even likelihood — that the Islanders may play some more games in The Barn at the start of next season, as their new home, the UBS Arena, in Elmont, may not be ready in time for the start of the 2021-22 season.

But the energy, the excitement, the noise that the building experiences for an Islanders playoff game . . . well, yes, that will be gone forever when this season ends for the Isles.

The fond memories will last a lifetime. In the nearly 50 years since the building opened in 1972, there have been many of them. Julius Erving and the New York Nets played there, and won two ABA championships, including the final one in 1976, before the league merged with the NBA. The New York Arrows, with Steve Zungul and Branko Segota and goalkeeper Shep Messing, won the first four Major Indoor Soccer League championships in the Coliseum.

There was professional wrestling and World Team Tennis, and of course, the New York Saints of the NLL, not to be confused with Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy referring to the Islanders as "The New York Saints’’ during the Isles’ six-game victory over the Bruins in the last playoff round.

But the building has always been mostly about the Islanders, and most of the great moments in the Coliseum belong to them, with Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal in May, 1980 being at the top of the list, as it delivered the first of four consecutive Stanley Cups for the Islanders.

Of course, the Islanders have said farewell to the Coliseum before. In 2015, they closed out their first tenure in the building with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Cal Clutterbuck scored the final goal in that game, into an empty net, as the Islanders tied the series, 3-3, and forced a Game 7 in Washington. They lost that game to Barry Trotz's team, and moved the next season to Brooklyn and the Barclays Center, where they played three seasons before returning to the Coliseum on a part-time basis in 2018-19. They returned full time in 2019-20.

But it wasn’t a permanent return. The Isles couldn’t survive in the NHL playing in an outdated, 13,719-seat arena, necessitating the move to UBS Arena. So this stay was always temporary. And it was cut short because of COVID-19, which caused last season to be ended prematurely, and the 2020 playoffs to take place in the COVID-19 bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. And with the start of the 2020-21 season played in empty arenas, before fans were gradually allowed back into buildings, this playoff run in front of highly enthusiastic supporters has always been one to savor for the Islanders.