The familiar way the Islanders played looked nothing like the series-opening clunker. That was the response coach Barry Trotz expected.

But this one was even more painful.

Nikita Kucherov’s goal with 8.8 seconds remaining in regulation lifted the shorthanded Lightning, down two forwards, to a 2-1 win over the Islanders and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Game 3 is Friday night.

Despite the improved play, it was still a game of missed opportunities for the Islanders, of trying to make the perfect pass instead of shooting with more frequency at the net

They could not convert on a five-minute power play in the first period and did not get off a shot during 38-seconds of a five-on-three man advantage in the third period.

The Lightning had won Monday night’s Game 1, 8-2, with a 3-for-6 power play and five-point games for top-liners Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

The Islanders made many of the corrections they wanted, getting pucks deeper in the offensive zone and establishing a strong forecheck, tightening their structure and not allowing the Lightning to stretch them out in the defensive zone for shots through traffic. They won puck battles in an increasingly chippy game. The penalty kill was successful in all three tries.

Trotz opted to start Semyon Varlamov (19 saves) for the 16th time in 18 postseason games after he stopped 20 of 25 shots in relief after Thomas Greiss had allowed three goals on nine shots in the first period of Monday’s lopsided loss.

On the winning sequence, Varlamov was able to make in-tight saves on Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat but Kuckerov was left wide open at the right post for a one-timer off defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s feed as the Islanders scrambled to find their defensive assignments.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the Lightning.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper, as has been his custom, dressed 11 forwards and seven defenseman but was quickly down to 10 up front after Alex Killorn was ejected early in the first period for his intent-to-injure boarding major on Islanders center Brock Nelson. It was down to nine after Point was only able to play two shifts in the second period and did not return to the bench.

The Islanders emphasized getting off to a stronger start after the Game 1 debacle and, for much of the first period, they did just that.

Defenseman Nick Leddy, getting deep into the Lightning zone, backhanded a feed from below the goal line to Matt Martin in front for a 1-0 lead at 1:24. The Lightning had opened the scoring in Game 1 on Point’s individual effort to the crease at 1:14 of the first period.

It was the fifth postseason goal in 18 postseason games after the fourth-liner had five goals in 55 regular-season players.

But the Islanders could not convert despite five shots on the five-minute boarding major and game misconduct to Killorn for his hit on Nelson at 5:55 of the first period. Nelson didn’t return to the Islanders’ bench until 7:14 of the second period and the first of his four shifts in the period didn’t come until 10:59. And that shift ended with Nelson again on the ice after his head again hit the glass on an unpenalized cross check from Barclay Goodrow.

The Islanders held a 13-4 shot advantage in the first period but defenseman Victor Hedman tied the game on the Lightning’s fourth shot at 18:25 after defenseman Devon Toews iced it inches from the red line. Replays seemed to show the puck deflecting off defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s stick – which would have negated the icing – but the Lightning got the call.

Goodrow then beat Mathew Barzal – taking a defensive-zone faceoff in Nelson’s spot – on the draw and Hedman’s low shot from the left point through traffic slid past Varlamov’s right pad as he failed to cover the near post.

The Islanders had two missed opportunities in the second period as Jordan Eberle pushed the puck wide at the right post and Josh Bailey shoved a shot high from in-tight after the puck wouldn’t settle on the ice.

Vasilevskiy then turned aside defenseman Ryan Pulock’s breakaway at 11:44 with the teams skating four-on-four.