TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran hoping to throw a Game 5 watch party for Islanders

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran hands out Islanders

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran hands out Islanders tee shirts as she hosts an official "Islanders Day" Rally and Dome-Lighting at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, Thursday, October 3, 2019. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — New York State is opening up and both Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the Nassau County Legislature are hoping that leads to a public viewing party for a potential Game 5 of the Islanders’ NHL semifinal series against the Lightning.

"We’ve been talking about this conceptually for a while," Curran told Newsday on Tuesday. "We discussed it last year when the Islanders were doing well. This year, I’m talking to the Islanders, we’re in pretty close communication. Let’s get to a Game 5. But, if we do, I’m hopeful we can have the best fans in the world be able to watch the away game together."

Game 5, if necessary in the best-of-seven series, would be back in Tampa on Monday.

While Eisenhower Park in East Meadow could be a candidate to host a viewing party, a source told Newsday that Nassau Coliseum might be the more likely venue.

Either way, Curran said that NBC Sports, which has the broadcast rights to the NHL playoffs, would have to give approval since its ratings could be potentially impacted.

Both Curran’s office and the Nassau County Legislature have independently been in touch with Islanders ownership, advocating for a public viewing party.

"I think we all share the goal of having something for the fans," Curran said. "I’m happy we’re doing this and combining our energies to get this done."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Michael Kay, YES Network announcer, poses for a
Michael Kay talks candidly in podcast about radio ratings wars with WFAN
The Bucks' Pat Connaughton knocks the ball from
Hobbled Nets need a full team effort in Game 5
Broadcaster Kenny Albert checks his phone prior to
Best: Kenny Albert's Cup runneth over with Islanders memories
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86)
Lightning benefit from exploiting cap loophole with Kucherov
Mets starting pitcher David Peterson delivers against the
Peterson bounces back with terrific outing as Mets top Cubs
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu removes his helmet
Analysis: Are the Yankees what their record says they are?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?