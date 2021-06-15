TAMPA, Fla. — New York State is opening up and both Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the Nassau County Legislature are hoping that leads to a public viewing party for a potential Game 5 of the Islanders’ NHL semifinal series against the Lightning.

"We’ve been talking about this conceptually for a while," Curran told Newsday on Tuesday. "We discussed it last year when the Islanders were doing well. This year, I’m talking to the Islanders, we’re in pretty close communication. Let’s get to a Game 5. But, if we do, I’m hopeful we can have the best fans in the world be able to watch the away game together."

Game 5, if necessary in the best-of-seven series, would be back in Tampa on Monday.

While Eisenhower Park in East Meadow could be a candidate to host a viewing party, a source told Newsday that Nassau Coliseum might be the more likely venue.

Either way, Curran said that NBC Sports, which has the broadcast rights to the NHL playoffs, would have to give approval since its ratings could be potentially impacted.

Both Curran’s office and the Nassau County Legislature have independently been in touch with Islanders ownership, advocating for a public viewing party.

"I think we all share the goal of having something for the fans," Curran said. "I’m happy we’re doing this and combining our energies to get this done."