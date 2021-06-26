TODAY'S PAPER
Semyon Varlamov was Islanders' best player in Game 7 loss to Lightning

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov makes a save on

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
TAMPA, Fla. – Semyon Varlamov would be the Islanders’ MVP if president and general manager Lou Lamoriello allowed such individual awards.

The goalie certainly showed why even as the Islanders’ thrilling playoff run came to an unsatisfying conclusion with a 1-0 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in Game 7 of their NHL semifinal series on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Varlamov made 30 saves – 15 in the first period – as the Lightning continually hemmed the Islanders in their own zone. Yanni Gourde’s shorthander at 1:49 of the second period was the lone goal and this became the first Game 7 in NHL history to end 1-0 on a shorthanded goal.

"Varly was big for us," defenseman Scott Mayfield said. "I think he’s one of the main reasons we’re here. He had another great game and it stinks to lose it."

Varlamov, in the second season of a four-year, $20 million deal, went 19-11-4 with a team-record 2.04 goals-against average which, like his .929 save percentage, was a career high. His seven shutouts tied Chico Resch’s club mark.

He went 7-7 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the postseason. Ilya Sorokin won all four games in the first round against the Penguins before Varlamov, who suffered a lower-body tweak in the regular-season finale, reclaimed the net in the second round against the Bruins.

"Varly has been unbelievable for us all year," Brock Nelson said. "No surprise the way he played tonight. He kept us in it and gave us a chance. He’s probably been our best player throughout the course of the year."

Among his best saves in Game 7, Varlamov stopped Alex Killorn from the slot at 1:07 of the first period and denied Gourde on a two-on-one at 16:05 of the second period

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

