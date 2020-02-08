TAMPA, Fla. – The Islanders couldn’t overcome this two-goal deficit despite another strong third period against the Lightning.

Instead, the Islanders opened a challenging two-game trip and a longer stretch of six of seven on the road with a 3-1 loss to the streaking Lightning on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

It snapped a five-game point streak for the Islanders (31-16-6), who face the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals on Monday night.

The Lightning (35-15-5), who tied an NHL record last season with 62 wins before being swept by the Blue Jackets in the first round, have won six in a row.

But they didn’t clinch it until Steven Stamkos scored an empty-net goal with 1:02 left in regulation.

The Islanders applied steady pressure over the final 10 minutes but managed only five shots on goal in the period. Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves and is now unbeaten in regulation in his last 18 starts.

Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for the Islanders but coach Barry Trotz pulled him for an extra skater with 2:07 left in regulation.

The Islanders remained one point behind the Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division after the Avalanche won, 2-1, in Columbus on Saturday night.

The Islanders converted on their lone power play as Josh Bailey, skating in from the right corner, found Derick Brassard at the crease for the redirection to cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 at 12:12 of the third period.

The Islanders won the first two games against the Lightning by an aggregate score of 10-3, scoring three goals in the third period each time. But the Lightning are now 21-4-2 since a 5-1 loss to the Islanders at Amalie Arena on Dec. 9.

“They’re a great hockey team,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “They’re the Presidents Trophy [most points] team last year and it’s basically the same team back.

“Playing good teams makes you better,” Trotz added.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper listed controlling their turnovers and better attention to details overall in the defensive zone key to the season’s turnaround.

The Lightning will be missing former Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh for at least the next couple of weeks after the defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the visiting Penguins.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead just 14 seconds into the second period as Nikita Kucherov sprung Brayden Point between defensemen Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews for a breakaway.

That became 2-0 at 6:25 of the third period as former Islander farmhand Carter Verhaeghe skated easily from the left corner to the crease to lift a backhander over Varlamov’s glove. Right wing Jordan Eberle did try to slow Verhaeghe after switching defensive assignments with Pulock.

The Islanders have now trailed at some point in each of their last four games, though they rallied twice from two-goal deficits to beat the Western Conference-worst Kings, 5-3, on Thursday at Barclays Center and twice from one-goal deficits for a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Neither team generated much sustained offensive zone time in the first period, though Varlamov did track the puck well through traffic in stopping all 10 shots he faced, including Cedric Paquette’s wrister from the high slot at 4:08.

Mathew Barzal had a goal overturned by a successful offside challenge with 42.4 seconds left. He came over the blue line early as he took a feed, skated up the right and lifted a shot over Vasilevskiy’s left shoulder to the short side.

Barzal also had a potential breakaway opportunity broken up at 15:01 of the second period as Anthony Cirelli managed to backcheck and create a takeaway without taking a penalty.