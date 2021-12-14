DETROIT — Typically, Barry Trotz keeps his Islanders’ lineup intact after a strong game.

But the coach, both by choice and by necessity, reconfigured his forward lines for Tuesday night’s match against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena following Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Devils that marked the Islanders’ first-ever win at UBS Arena.

Trotz needed to replace Mathew Barzil, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

That led to Anthony Beauvillier being reinserted after the struggling left wing was a healthy scratch against the Devils. Beauvillier went without a point in 13 straight games and his lackadaisical defensive play in Thursday night’s 4-3 loss to the visiting Predators became a tipping point for Trotz.

But Trotz also chose to re-form his longstanding identity line by putting Matt Martin back with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck after burly Ross Johnston had dressed the last four games.

"I’m interested to see how everybody plays," Trotz said before the game. "If they get an opportunity to get back in, I want them to make a statement. Tell me I’m wrong."

Goals wanted

Top-six right wings Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri each had just one goal entering Tuesday and Bailey had taken just 14 shots in 18 games. But he did have four against the Devils.

"You talk to Bails about, ‘You get an opportunity, let’s put it in play,’" Trotz said. "He’s been working on shooting pucks before and after practice a lot more. We need a guy like him and a guy like Palms to find the back of the net. They’ve done a lot of good things in other areas of the game. But that one area where they can help us out, it’s on them to shoot the puck and find the back of the net."