Success breeds lineup continuity.

So, it was not a surprise to see the Islanders keep their lineup intact for a fifth straight time in Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Capitals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It’s a longer stretch than they had all regular season. Or in last year’s eight-game playoff run.

Some of it was injury related and some of it was performance based this season. Regardless of the reason, Islanders coach Barry Trotz dressed the same 18 skaters just once over the team’s final 15 games — on Feb. 29 and March 3 — before the regular-season was paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semyon Varlamov started the 4-0 loss to the Bruins at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 29 and then relieved Thomas Greiss after the first period of a 6-2 loss to the Canadiens at Barclays Center on March 3.

The last time the Islanders dressed the exact same lineup, including the starting goalie, in the regular season was a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 16 and a 6-4 loss to the Capitals two days later. Varlamov was in net for both games at the Coliseum.

Not a problem

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lefthanded defenseman Andy Greene was in the lineup for the fifth straight game, paired with fellow lefty Nick Leddy.

Trotz said he asked Greene how comfortable he was playing his off-side after Johnny Boychuk was forced into concussion protocol in Game 1 of the best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers. Greene said it was something he had done with regularity in the past.

“It’s always a challenge,” Greene said. “What I’ve found out is just don’t get stuck. On the breakouts, don’t get stuck on the boards. Once you get stuck there, you have no options.”