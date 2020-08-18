TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders coach Barry Trotz keeps lineup consistent for Game 4 vs. Capitals

Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks

Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 14, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Success breeds lineup continuity.

So, it was not a surprise to see the Islanders keep their lineup intact for a fifth straight time in Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Capitals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It’s a longer stretch than they had all regular season. Or in last year’s eight-game playoff run.

Some of it was injury related and some of it was performance based this season. Regardless of the reason, Islanders coach Barry Trotz dressed the same 18 skaters just once over the team’s final 15 games — on Feb. 29 and March 3 — before the regular-season was paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Semyon Varlamov started the 4-0 loss to the Bruins at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 29 and then relieved Thomas Greiss after the first period of a 6-2 loss to the Canadiens at Barclays Center on March 3.

The last time the Islanders dressed the exact same lineup, including the starting goalie, in the regular season was a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 16 and a 6-4 loss to the Capitals two days later. Varlamov was in net for both games at the Coliseum.

Not a problem

Lefthanded defenseman Andy Greene was in the lineup for the fifth straight game, paired with fellow lefty Nick Leddy.

Trotz said he asked Greene how comfortable he was playing his off-side after Johnny Boychuk was forced into concussion protocol in Game 1 of the best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers. Greene said it was something he had done with regularity in the past.

“It’s always a challenge,” Greene said. “What I’ve found out is just don’t get stuck. On the breakouts, don’t get stuck on the boards. Once you get stuck there, you have no options.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Dexter Lawrence at Giants training camp on Aug. Giants DL coach Spencer so amped up, he can be at loss for words
Aaron Judge of the Yankees scores on a Yankees' Aaron Judge expects to be activated Saturday
Brendan Burke, left, and A.J. Mleczko in the Isles, NHL playoffs a wild ride for broadcasters Mleczko, Burke
Head coach Joe Judge at Giants training camp Giants players OK with Judge's laps for lapses
Austin Meadows (17) of the Tampa Bay Rays, It's not a rivalry, but Yanks-Rays has lots of chirping
Utah Jazz coach Johnnie Bryant watches during the Source: Jazz assistant Bryant to be Knicks associate head coach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search