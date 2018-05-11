The slow, expected courtship between the Islanders and Lou Lamoriello seems to be taking its anticipated course now that the Maple Leafs have officially named a replacement for the veteran general manager.

Sportsnet’s John Shannon reported on Friday night that the Islanders have indeed spoken to Lamoriello, 75, about a position within the organization. The Islanders did not confirm that report.

Earlier on Friday, the Maple Leafs promoted Kyle Dubas from assistant GM. Toronto president Mike Babcock announced on April 30 that Lamoriello would become a senior adviser after three seasons as the Maple Leafs GM.

Lamoriello said on April 30 he expected to honor his contract, which had a stipulation for him to move into an advisory role following three seasons.

But it’s no secret within the NHL that Lamoriello’s preference was to remain the GM, prompting immediate speculation he and the Islanders might be a match.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said on April 9 all aspects of the hockey operations department would be evaluated.

Garth Snow has been the Islanders GM since July 18, 2006 but the Islanders have made the playoffs just four times in his tenure, winning one playoff series. This past season marked the second straight year they’ve missed the postseason.

Lamoriello’s son, Chris, has been the Islanders assistant GM since August, 2016, after previously working under his father in the Devils’ organization.

Lou Lamoriello guided the Devils as president and GM from 1987 until May 4, 2015, when he relinquished his GM duties to Ray Shero. The Devils won three Stanley Cups under his watch.

But his reduced role did not last long as he became the Maple Leafs GM on July 23, 2015.

If the Islanders are to restructure their front office, it would behoove them to do it quickly with re-signing franchise player John Tavares, an impending free agent on July 1, atop their priority list.