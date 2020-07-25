The former Providence College baseball player and coach and Cape Cod League hall of famer watched the Yankees’ season opener and was impressed with the television product despite the empty stadium.

Lou Lamoriello expects much the same when the NHL resumes play in empty buildings in Toronto and Edmonton.

“I thought they did a great job,” Lamoriello said on Saturday. “I thought the pitcher said it best after the game. [Gerrit] Cole looked at the building and was wondering what the atmosphere was going to be like without the fans until he got the ball in his hands and threw the first pitch. Then, it was a regular baseball game.

“I think the same thing will happen with the [NHL] players,” Lamoriello added. “Once that first hit takes place or the first shot, they’re going to be focused on playing. I do know the NHL has worked very hard to try and create some kind of atmosphere. I think the experience is going to be great for the players and for all of us, particularly the fans, because they’re going to see live hockey that’s going to be televised.”

The Islanders face the Rangers in an exhibition game at Toronto on Wednesday and open a best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers on Aug. 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Notes & quotes

Anthony Beauvillier was shifted back to Brock Nelson’s line with Josh Bailey during Saturday’s practice after also spending time on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Derick Brassard. “When we move guys around, it gives us matchup flexibility,” coach Barry Trotz said. “Beau complements both lines because of his skill set, his speed and his maturity.” Trotz rotated Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston on Pageau’s line…Leo Komarov, still wearing a full birdcage after suffering a facial injury, participated with the main group for the first time during training camp.