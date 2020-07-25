TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles' Lou Lamoriello expects exciting atmosphere, even without fans

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The former Providence College baseball player and coach and Cape Cod League hall of famer watched the Yankees’ season opener and was impressed with the television product despite the empty stadium.

Lou Lamoriello expects much the same when the NHL resumes play in empty buildings in Toronto and Edmonton.

“I thought they did a great job,” Lamoriello said on Saturday. “I thought the pitcher said it best after the game. [Gerrit] Cole looked at the building and was wondering what the atmosphere was going to be like without the fans until he got the ball in his hands and threw the first pitch. Then, it was a regular baseball game.

“I think the same thing will happen with the [NHL] players,” Lamoriello added. “Once that first hit takes place or the first shot, they’re going to be focused on playing. I do know the NHL has worked very hard to try and create some kind of atmosphere. I think the experience is going to be great for the players and for all of us, particularly the fans, because they’re going to see live hockey that’s going to be televised.”

The Islanders face the Rangers in an exhibition game at Toronto on Wednesday and open a best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers on Aug. 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Notes & quotes

Anthony Beauvillier was shifted back to Brock Nelson’s line with Josh Bailey during Saturday’s practice after also spending time on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Derick Brassard. “When we move guys around, it gives us matchup flexibility,” coach Barry Trotz said. “Beau complements both lines because of his skill set, his speed and his maturity.” Trotz rotated Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston on Pageau’s line…Leo Komarov, still wearing a full birdcage after suffering a facial injury, participated with the main group for the first time during training camp.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves laughs on Knicks finalizing deal to make Tom Thibodeau their next coach
Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu, left, and Seattle Storm Ionescu scores 12 in debut, Liberty fall to Storm in WNBA opener
Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves Popper: With Knicks' search in homestretch, meet a few candidates
Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he Cespedes homers in return to lead Mets over Braves
Aaron Judge and the Yankees have turned all Judge laser-focused on making most of shortened season
Yoenis Cespedes follows through on his solo home Lennon: Yo, what a day! Mets get off to great start
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search