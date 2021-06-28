Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello addressed an open letter to the team’s fans praising them for inspiration at Nassau Coliseum and hoping that same enthusiasm is present when the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park opens next season.

The Lightning eliminated the Islanders, 1-0, in Game 7 of their NHL semifinal series on Friday in Tampa. Lamoriello is scheduled to address the media via conference call on Tuesday for the first time since the Islanders’ season ended.

Lamoriello assured the team’s fans that "preparation for the 2021-22 season has begun."

"On behalf of everyone in the Islanders’ organization, thank you for being the most dedicated, passionate and loyal fanbase in the National Hockey League," Lamoriello wrote in a letter posted via Twitter and on the team’s website. "Your love for the team played a pivotal role throughout the 2020-21 season.

"This was another challenging year for everyone with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will always remain inspired and thankful for all the first responders and frontline workers who made it safe for us to return to the Coliseum. From the first note of the national anthem sung by our fans to the horn that ended the game, you made the atmosphere the best in the National Hockey League. I can assure you that the energy you brought to the arena during the playoffs had a positive effect on the performance of the team."